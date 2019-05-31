3 top WWE heels who would thrive if they turned face

There's no question that WWE has a ton of talent on their active, full-time roster, as some of the best talent in the entire industry is under contract to Vince McMahon's company. But, as of this writing, there are a few performers who might be more successful if they were put into different roles.

Obviously, the biggest way to change someone's role in wrestling is by having them flip from being on one side of the heel/babyface coin to the other, and there are three heels on WWE's main roster who might find a lot more success if they're turned face in the near future.

Turning the following three Superstars face probably wouldn't usher in the dawn of a new "Attitude Era" in terms of popularity, but it might do a ton for them individually, as all three of them would likely be great in the role.

So with that in mind, here are three top WWE heels who would thrive if they were turned face.

#3 Alexa Bliss

Even though she's great as a heel, the fact is, Alexa Bliss has been on the "bad" side of things ever since debuting on the main roster. But even though she found her niche as a heel, it's definitely time to see what she can do as a face.

The thing about Alexa Bliss is, she's great at delivering whatever material is put in front of her. Sure, there have been things that she's been involved in that haven't worked, but generally speaking, she's a pretty effective heel, and her ability to deliver dialogue in a convincing fashion is the biggest part of that.

If WWE and Alexa were able to figure out how to combine a bit of her heel attitude with her real-life likability, then they might have their next great female face on their hands. Of course, her in-ring work isn't at a top level, however, as we've seen throughout wrestling history, having a strong character is what's important, so as long as she's able to create a worthwhile persona, she'll be good.

