3 Twists that can happen on WWE RAW: Edge returns, More dissension in popular faction

Pratyay Ghosh FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Could Randy Orton destroy Edge once again tonight?

WWE Elimination Chamber was a decent enough show although it wasn't anything special. However, with Mania season here, WWE could quickly turn it around on RAW tonight with a good show.

We could see a couple of surprises tonight, as well as a possible new feud ahead of the road to WrestleMania.

Here are 3 twists that can happen on WWE RAW:

#3 AOP get their shot at The Street Profits

There has been dissension in the ranks

The Street Profits won the tag-team championships last week on RAW and successfully defended them again in the rematch at Elimination Chamber. What happened after the match was more noteworthy than the match itself.

Seth Rollins seemed to blame Murphy and there was some visible dissension between the two. This could spill over into RAW and WWE could book it so that Rollins tells AOP to challenge The Street Profits so they could show Murphy how it was done.

Murphy could also be booked to accidentally cost AOP the match which would lead to further dissension in the group.

#2 Angel Garza and Zelina Vega turn on Andrade

Could Vega and Garza turn on Andrade?

Andrade has been in impressive form since his return and picked up another massive win at Elimination Chamber, beating Humberto Carrillo to retain his title. At this point, Andrade and Humberto Carrillo's feud seems to be over and we could find out more about what's in store for Andrade and the US title tonight on RAW.

Advertisement

One way WWE could go would be to have Zelina Vega and her new client Angel Garza turn on Andrade. This could lead to a US title match between the two at WrestleMania. One concern if WWE do decide to go in this direction would be whether Andrade would be able to connect with fans as a babyface.

#1 Randy Orton lays out Edge once again

Edge will return on RAW

The biggest storyline on RAW right now has to be Edge's feud with Randy Orton. Edge returned at the Royal Rumble and was then laid out by Randy Orton, the following night on RAW. Orton followed it up with an even more heinous act last week on RAW when he hit Edge's wife, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, with a vicious RKO in the middle of the ring.

Edge will be back tonight on RAW but we're still weeks away from WrestleMania, meaning that WWE have to keep this feud hot till the show of shows. Orton has done an amazing job as a heel since the Royal Rumble and one way WWE could book things on RAW tonight would be to have Orton blindside Edge and take him out once again.

Orton and Edge's feud has been one of the best things on WWE television in recent months and we can't wait to see where it goes next.