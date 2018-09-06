3 unbelievable swerves we could see in The Shield vs Strowman, Ziggler and McIntyre feud

Daniel Wood FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 4.65K // 06 Sep 2018, 09:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The Shield vs Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre

The Shield's feud with Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre is getting more and more heated every day with Roman Reigns set to take on Strowman at Hell in a Cell and the two trios scheduled to face off at WWE's Super Show-Down event in Australia.

Read Also: 5 factions the Shield could feud with next

However, we should all know by now that a storyline involving the Shield isn't going to go as we think it will. Let's not forget when Seth Rollins famously turned on Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns and joined the Authority.

That moment was one of the biggest swerves the WWE has pulled in ages, and I think we're about to be treated to another one now! Let's not forget how Braun Strowman very recently took to Twitter and mentioned that "the worst is yet to come" and that he will "smash" The Shield. Maybe he could be hinting at another twist in the story.

While we wait for the things to unfold, here are three ways the WWE could swerve the WWE Universe with this storyline

#3 Dean Ambrose

Could we be about to see the Dean Ambrose heel turn?

Everyone has been expecting Dean Ambrose to turn heel for a long time and he hasn't done it yet. Even when he returned from injury and had the perfect opportunity to cost Rollins the Intercontinental Title he didn't take it and instead helped 'The Architect' win it back.

But what if Ambrose is just waiting for the right moment to truly stick the knife in and turn his back on his two 'brothers'. What if Dean Ambrose costs Roman Reigns the Universal Title at Hell In a Cell or walks out on the Shield at Super Show-Down?

1 / 3 NEXT