Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar: 3 unlikely endings that would surprise everyone 

The WWE Universe erupted when Brock Lesnar kicked down the door to SmackDown to confront Roman Reigns a couple of weeks ago. No one expected him to emerge as the latter's next challenger, but that is exactly what happened.

The last time we saw a Brock Lesnar versus Roman Reigns match was at WrestleMania 38, which was a contest held to unify the two world titles in the company. Thanks to Paul Heyman, it was Reigns who prevailed that night and became the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

The current situation sees The Beast and The Tribal Chief booked to do battle in a Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam. This is the first time the two titans will face each other under this particular stipulation. As such, we will most likely see an ending with one man put down for good.

However, that need not be the case come SummerSlam. We present to you three potential endings for Brock Lesnar versus Roman Reigns that will raise quite a few eyebrows.

#3 On our list of unlikely endings for Brock Lesnar versus Roman Reigns that would surprise everyone: A disqualification

We know what you are about to say - a Last Man Standing match is contested under No Disqualification rules. However, history has shown us that WWE isn't afraid of bending the rules to suit their narrative. You only need to look at the infamous Hell in a Cell match between Seth Rollins and 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt to understand what we are saying.

There, Rollins lost the match via disqualification for being too violent, despite the HIAC stipulation allowing competitors to do as they please. The company could protect both Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar by repeating this trick. It would surprise fans for sure, and that's not a compliment. For the sake of the quality of the match and common sense itself, we sincerely hope they don't.

#2 Drew McIntyre attacks Lesnar and costs him the match

WWE @WWE



is calling his shot! "Drew McIntyre will challenge and will win the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship at #WWECastle . " @DMcIntyreWWE is calling his shot! #SmackDown "Drew McIntyre will challenge and will win the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship at #WWECastle. "@DMcIntyreWWE is calling his shot! #SmackDown https://t.co/fBGkY7C7kf

Drew McIntyre was forced to watch as Brock Lesnar F5d his way into a championship match against Roman Reigns. He already had a challenge lined up against the latter for Clash at the Castle, but Lesnar jumped the line to book his ticket for SummerSlam.

McIntyre's road to world title contention has been long and arduous, and he will not have been a happy man when The Conqueror showed up and was handed a title match. He could thus interfere at SummerSlam and put the former WWE Champion out of commission, ensuring a clear path when he and Reigns lock horns.

The Scottish Warrior playing a part in the Last Man Standing match would be a swerve to the proceedings. This time, however, it is a twist that makes sense in the grand scheme of things.

#1 The Bloodline turns on Roman Reigns

Surely this alliance has to come to an end at some point

This would be a massive shock and one that changes the landscape of the product. The Bloodline has been instrumental in saving Roman Reigns' championship countless times, but the same cannot be said for the reverse scenario. Although Reigns has aided his cousins at times, he doesn't do it when it matters.

The Usos recently came within a whisker of losing their tag team championships to The Street Profits and only escaped thanks to a referee botch. The Head of the Table was nowhere to be found when the twins were getting their behinds handed to them. If this happens again, Jimmy and Jey might just end up on the losing side.

If that ends up being the case, The Usos could snap and refuse to help their leader against Brock Lesnar. It would be even better if the latter berates them and gets superkicked in the face. No one seems to be able to take his titles away from him, so the answer being within The Bloodline would be genius booking.

