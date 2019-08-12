3 unnoticed similarities between WWE SummerSlam 2018 and 2019

Brock Lesnar featured in the main event of both the SummerSlam events

WWE SummerSlam 2019 is in the history books as Seth Rollins conquered The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar once again in the main event to become a 2-time WWE Universal Champion. The 2019 edition of SummerSlam featured some marquee bouts like Charlotte Flair vs Trish Stratus, Dolph Ziggler vs Goldberg and also the in-ring debut of "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt.

The WWE Universe enjoyed the show which was indeed a power-packed one. WWE had put on a solid SummerSlam show in 2018 as well where Roman Reigns dethroned Brock Lesnar to win the Universal Champion and Ronda Rousey defeated Alexa Bliss to win the RAW Women's Championship.

There were a lot of similarities between the two shows which went unnoticed by the WWE Universe. Here are the 3 unnoticed similarities between SummerSlam 2018 and SummerSlam 2019.

#3 Brock Lesnar lost his Universal Championship in the main event

Seth Rollins won the Universal Championship clean by pinning Lesna

As mentioned before, The Conqueror, Brock Lesnar featured in the main event of both the shows. Interestingly, Brock entered the two SummerSlam events as the Universal Champion. However, by the end of the night, he lost his title on both occasions.

Roman Reigns accomplished the feat of defeating Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam in 2018 thanks to interference from Braun Strowman. The distraction had played a major role in turning the tables against Lesnar.

In 2019, Roman Reigns' Shield brother, Seth Rollins repeated what The Big Dog had done in 2018 but, The Architect pinned The Beast clean in the middle of the ring.

WWE loves to call Brock Lesnar The Sultan of SummerSlam and given that he also defended his Universal Championship in the last match of SummerSlam 2017 solidifies the aforementioned statement.

