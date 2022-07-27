A quick squash, a shock turn - 3 ways in which Alexa Bliss could unexpectedly become WWE RAW Women's Champion

Alexa Bliss is slowly working her way into the main event scene after ridding herself of the dark Fiend forces enveloping her. Through a series of events, she tore up her doll Lilly and became a babyface again, albeit one without any meaningful feuds heading into SummerSlam.

Bliss is a multi-time Women's Champion and has been one of the top stars of the women's division in the last few years. A return to the title picture and to past glories seems inevitable, but it could be a long journey to get there. Even if she manages to insert herself into world championship contention, beating the best in the business will not be easy.

Given her underdog status in a potential championship match, we look at three ways in which Alexa Bliss could unexpectedly become Raw Women's Champion and the face of the red side of WWE's women's division.

(Note: The following scenarios assume that she has a RAW Women's Championship opportunity in hand)

#3. On our list of unexpected ways in which Alexa Bliss could win the RAW Women's Championship: Outside interference

Over the years, we have seen countless instances of championships changing hands due to the actions of someone outside the match. They have gifted titles to challengers due to their issues with the champion. WWE could have Alexa Bliss capture the RAW Women's Championship in the same manner.

Bliss could face the champion at the time and give her a good fight. As the match approaches its closing moments, someone who hates the titleholder could run in and cost them the match. The Goddess is an opportunistic performer and would take advantage of the situation, becoming RAW Women's Champion in the process.

#2. Manipulate the champion to an early showdown and then squash her

Alexa Bliss is a confident and hungry competitor. She also loves to play mind games and get into her opponents' heads. Who says she has to fight the RAW Women's Champion on the scheduled day of their title match?

Bliss could challenge the champion to an impromptu title contest before the actual match and goad her into accepting it. That would automatically put her at a psychological advantage. We are going to make this one better and suggest a scenario wherein she obliterates the champion and wins the title.

#1. Resort to heel tactics to win the championship match

Alexa Bliss recently turned face after playing heel for a long time. However, we know her best work comes when she is the villainous Five Feet of Fury. Fans would love to see her go back to her devious ways, and that's where this heel turn comes in.

Bliss could give the RAW Women's Champion a great match and then decide it with a heel move. A low blow or an eye poke should do the trick and allow her to clinch the title. Such a win would see her return to the top as the villainous character she is most famous for.

In what other ways could Alexa Bliss become RAW Women's Champion? Sound off in the comments below.

