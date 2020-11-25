3 Ways to book Drew McIntyre's second reign as WWE Champion

Drew McIntyre became one of the hottest babyfaces in wrestling, thanks to WWE's tremendous booking of The Scottish Psychopath since the start of the year. He fulfilled his long-time prophecy of becoming The Chosen One when he dethroned Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36, becoming WWE Champion for the very first time in the process.

He defended it against the best RAW had to offer, including Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, and Dolph Ziggler. He then lost it to The Viper at Hell in A Cell, ending his reign of 202 days. However, he regained the WWE Championship from Randy Orton in a No-DQ match on RAW before Survivor Series.

WWE now has the chance to launch McIntyre as a mainstream star if his current reign is well booked. With all the tools McIntyre has, the odds are in his favor to succeed and reach his full potential.

In this article, here are three ways to book Drew McIntyre's second WWE Championship reign.

#1 Drew McIntyre should have different opponents in every PPV

McIntyre, after winning at WrestleMania 36

Drew McIntyre had great feuds against the likes of Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, and Randy Orton. However, WWE dragged out his feud with The Viper, as a result of which fans starting losing interest in the storyline. More often than not, prolonging feuds does more harm than good.

The best world champions of all time had tough competition ahead of them, and this is what McIntyre needs. A feud with the likes of Jinder Mahal (when he returns), Sheamus, and Braun Strowman, all Superstars who have a history with Drew McIntyre, would be fantastic. With Edge-Orton and Reigns-Uso storylines, we have seen that Superstars tend to do their best work when there is a certain personal connect with their opponent.

McIntyre could also face the likes of Matt Riddle, Keith Lee, and Mustafa Ali, all of whom are up-and-coming stars in WWE. A feud with the McIntyre will not only build their credibility, but it will also allow them to showcase their talents.

The goal is to make McIntyre dominant without burying others.

#2 Drew McIntyre's matches should always be on main events/semi-main events

The Scottish Psychopath

This year alone, Drew McIntyre has headlined only four PPVs so far, and only two of them as WWE champion.

The WWE Championship is arguably wrestling's most illustrious prize, with its rich history dating back from 1963. However, it appears that WWE doesn't value its top prize as they should and rarely put title matches in the main-event spot. Putting world championship matches on the opener won't do WWE any favors, even on rare occasions.

Recent WWE Champions have suffered from the trend, with some of them felt like an afterthought while holding the title, Kofi Kingston being the prime example. Kingston had great matches through the course of his reign, but he only headlined one event as WWE Champion.

Drew McIntyre should be the highlight of shows most of the time if WWE wants to build him as a megastar. NJPW's IWGP Heavyweight Champions thrived because they were always put in the main-event spot. World champions should always receive an outstanding booking, for they possess the top prize of the company they represent.

#3 Drew McIntyre could bring back the Big Gold belt, as well as his 'Broken Dreams' theme

The Big Gold Belt

Some of the WWE Championship belts were lauded by fans and critics, including the current one. However, the current title's design became generic when WWE started using it for the other world championships.

They can always bring back an old design to make their championships diverse from each other. One belt, in particular, is the Big Gold Belt.

The Big Gold Belt is widely considered the best world title design in wrestling history, and anybody who possessed it looked like a million bucks. Drew McIntyre certainly wouldn't be an exception to this.

To make things more interesting, Drew McIntyre could also bring back his 'Broken Dreams' theme on special events. The song perfectly describes the journey he had in his wrestling career, and McIntyre himself has said that he wants to use it for special occasions.

If WWE books McIntyre's second reign well, he could cement himself as one of the best world champions of all time, or even better, as one of the best wrestlers in the world.