3 ways Bron Breakker could debut on the WWE main roster

Bron Breakker lost the NXT Championship at Roadblock to Dolph Ziggler. The title change was shocking to fans as Breakker was barely two months into his first reign. The second-generation superstar is widely seen as a future star for WWE, so it was unexpected for him to lose his first title so soon.

However, his loss has launched a storm of speculation about what plans the company holds for his future. Some fans think a main roster call-up is imminent while others are of the view that he is destined to win his championship back on WrestleMania weekend.

What is undeniable though is that sooner or later Breakker will end up on the main roster. There are a number of intriguing scenarios in which he can announce his arrival to RAW or SmackDown. Let's take this opportunity to dive into those possibilities.

Here are three ways in which the former NXT champion can debut on the main roster

#3: Bron Breakker can join the main roster by permanently tagging with Tommaso Ciampa

Bron Breakker has only been a professional wrestler for 18 months. Although the 24-year-old has taken to the art form like a fish to water, he is still not quite the finished product.

Should WWE management wish to fast-track his main roster debut, pairing him with a veteran like Tommaso Ciampa could provide him with a valuable source of wisdom. It would also help him get over organically with the crowd, instead of hastily inserting him into the main event scene.

#2: Bron Breakker can regain the NXT Championship and defend it on the main roster

Bron Breakker was the 19th NXT Champion. The former NFL player followed in the footsteps of legends such as Samoa Joe, Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura in capturing the top title on the rainbow brand.

One of the most memorable championship reigns was Kevin Owens' run, which included debuting on the main roster as NXT Champion and defeating John Cena on his first night. Owens' ensuing feud against the Face that Runs The Place established him as a top player and shone a huge spotlight on the title.

A similar run for Breakker would introduce him with a bang and establish him as a major threat.

#1: Bron Breakker can challenge a major champion after WrestleMania 38

Balor Club Guy @TheBalorClubGuy If there is one guy that can be called up to the main roster on the Raw after WrestleMania 38 to challenge Roman Reigns, that man is Bron Breakker. #WWENXT If there is one guy that can be called up to the main roster on the Raw after WrestleMania 38 to challenge Roman Reigns, that man is Bron Breakker. #WWENXT https://t.co/YZ1QW4P9nM

After Bron Breakker lost his NXT Championship on the Road to WrestleMania 38, the 24-year old superstar does not have an active storyline on the rainbow brand. With little over three weeks until the Showcase Of The Immortals and a RAW debut under his belt, it would make sense to keep Breakker off television until the RAW or SmackDown after the Show of Shows.

In the tradition of post-WrestleMania shows of the past, he could make an emphatic statement by challenging and defeating any main roster champion. This would announce him as a new force to be reckoned with, beginning the process of building the company's newest megastar.

How do you think Bron Breakker should debut on the main roster! Give your thoughts in the comments below!

