3 ways in which WWE could ruin Seth Rollins' heel turn

Sanjay Pradeep 14 Dec 2019, 17:29 IST

Seth Rollins joined forces with the Authors of Pain.

2019 has been a funny year for babyfaces. Many WWE Superstars who kicked the year off as a babyface has turned heel including the likes of AJ Styles, Bayley, Kairi Sane, and Dakota Kai. The Architect Seth Rollins has recently joined this list after teaming up with the Authors of Pain. Rollins hit a curb stomp on Kevin Owens to confirm the heel turn and called out the WWE Universe for not respecting him.

Rollins has always performed better as a heel. His turn on his Shield brothers will be one of the best moments in WWE history. His subsequent run with the Authority and the WWE World Heavyweight Championship triumph at WrestleMania 31 are some of the best moments of this decade.

However, for the past few years, WWE has not been the best at booking heels. There are quite a few ways in which WWE could ruin Seth Rollins' heel turn and in this article, we will take a look at those.

#3. By making Seth Rollins a cowardly heel

John Cena said it the best.

Brock Lesnar and The Fiend Bray Wyatt are probably the only heels of this decade that were booked strongly. WWE often makes the mistake of turning all heels to cowards. Let's take Dean Ambrose as an example. For more than four years, Ambrose has been a babyface and faced every sign of danger without any second thoughts.

However, once he turned heel after attacking Seth Rollins last year, Ambrose was portrayed as someone who would run away at the first sign of danger.

Rollins is not such a guy. WWE has invested a lot in Rollins. If they turn him to a coward, all those investments would have been for nothing. He is someone who can get into the heads of the WWE fans by simply using his mic.

