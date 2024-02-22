3 ways John Cena can return for WrestleMania XL

John Cena is a name synonymous with WWE. The Franchise Player of the PG-Era is one of the biggest stars in the company and is virtually guaranteed to enter the Hall of Fame.

In recent years, Cena's wrestling career has winded down as he embarked on a successful Hollywood run. The 16-time World Champion is seldom around but still takes time off from his busy schedule to return home to The Cenation.

As he is one of the greatest names in the business, it is almost impossible to imagine WrestleMania without Cena. However, with no direction until now, he may miss The Show of Shows for the third time in four years.

All hope is not lost for The Cenation because their hero could weave his way into WrestleMania, especially with these 3 proposals.

#3. John Cena is announced as the Guest Host of WrestleMania XL

Although not an annual custom, The Grandest Stage of Them All has always had special hosts. The Miz. The Rock, Hulk Hogan, The New Day, and Alexa Bliss have all hosted 'Mania.

The host of WrestleMania usually has considerable power, which ranges from scheduling to even restarting matches. They also receive a special segment of their own.

If WWE cannot find a suitable opponent for Cena or if The Champ is still healing from his recent injury, the company could announce the 16-time World Champion as the host of The Show of Shows.

John Cena has experience in this demanding and entertaining role because he recently hosted WWE Payback 2023.

#2. The Champ attends WrestleMania XL as a fan

WWE ran an immensely intriguing angle with John Cena heading into WrestleMania 34 in 2018. The Leader of the Cenation wanted a massive encounter with The Undertaker, who had seemingly retired the previous year upon losing to Roman Reigns.

Unfortunately, 'Taker left everyone waiting and scratching their heads as he never officially responded to Cena's demands. Having lost the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and a WWE Title match at Fastlane, The Champ had no clear path to WrestleMania. and The Deadman was his last hope.

Therefore, Cena entered WM34 as a fan. Surprisingly, the 16-time World Champion spent a lot of time in the crowd but raced backstage upon receiving notice that 'Taker was present. At the show, The Phenom Squashed The Champ in less than 3 minutes.

WWE could run a similar angle this year, too. John Cena has no problems interacting with fans, and this would be an intriguing way to bridge the gap between the superstars and the wrestling fan base.

#1. John Cena vs. Logan Paul

If The Peacemaker is fit and available to compete at WrestleMania XL, Logan Paul is the perfect opponent for John Cena. This is a money-making, blockbuster dream match that, if done correctly, could generate unforeseen buzz in the entertainment industry.

The Maverick has expressed his interest in facing the 16-time World Champion. He is the current US Championship, a title that Cena made relevant and one that propelled his career to great heights.

The YouTube sensation's ring work has only improved with time, and he has shown that he can hang in there with the cream of the crop. Thus, he is unlikely to disappoint with Cena across the ring.

As for how this could be booked, considering the limited availability of both men, John Cena vs. Logan Paul will require little build as the names of the two stars are enough to sell the dream bout.

