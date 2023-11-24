How long will John Cena take to recover from his bicep injury? Exploring the potential WWE return date

John Cena announced that he had undergone surgery for his injured arm following his clash with Solo Sikoa at WWE Crown Jewel. Due to the suddenness of the news, few details are known surrounding it, especially those regarding his return.

Days after a brutal loss against Solo Sikoa at WWE Crown Jewel, John Cena shared that he underwent successful surgery for his right arm at the hands of Dr. Jeff Dugas in Birmingham, England. Weeks later, he announced that his left arm was also repaired. Even with the fortunate news, it might be a while before fans see the legend in action again.

According to the Washington University Physicians, a splint or brace is usually used after surgery to protect the repair. Patients get full motions in four to six weeks, while full recovery is expected in six months. With this in mind, Cena could return for in-ring action in May 2024.

The latest show in that period is WWE Backlash, the company's first-ever Premium Live Event that will be hosted in France at LDLC Arena in Lyon-Decines on May 4, 2024.

Did Cena get the short end of the stick in his match against Solo Sikoa?

Solo Sikoa got the best out of John at WWE Crown Jewel

The Cenation Leader has been using his latter years to put over younger and newer stars like Austin Theory, Jey Uso, LA Knight, and many more. Despite the several losses, Bully Ray believes it still benefited both Solo and John.

On a previous episode of the Busted Open podcast, the Hall of Famer stated that both John Cena and Solo benefited from their Saudi Arabia match. John elevated his GOAT level while Sikoa decimated Cena.

"Everybody won in that match. Everybody took a step forward. Solo takes a massive step forward in the decimation and pinning of John Cena and John Cena just takes another step forward to his GOAT level immortality. Those people weren't like, 'Booo! You got your a** kicked. You lost definitively. You're washed up and done.' They gave him a standing ovation, thank you so much for putting your body through that and willing yourself up in the middle of the ring and performing and coming here for us,"

Is John Cena's injury the only thing keeping him from returning to WWE?

It's been known that John's return to the Stamford-based promotion timed during the SAG-AFTRA strike, which put Hollywood on pause. Now that it has been lifted, projects for the superstar returned and could keep him occupied for the time being.

It remains to be seen when fans could see The Cenation Leader in action again.