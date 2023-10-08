"I feel insulted at this point" - LA Knight on everyone focusing on John Cena during WWE Fastlane press conference

LA Knight and John Cena appeared at the WWE Fastlane press conference after the premium live event concluded. LA Knight joked about being insulted during the presser because he was ignored when all questions were going to Cena.

LA Knight and John Cena won their tag team match against Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso at WWE Fastlane. The Megastar and Cena's team entertained fans worldwide with their chemistry, executing some thrilling spots.

At the WWE Fastlane press conference, John Cena was asked the majority of the questions by reporters. After answering the questions, the 16-time World Champion put the spotlight on Knight, asking the journalists to allow the latter to close the segment. In response, The Megastar joked that he felt insulted about being ignored.

"I feel insulted at this point," said Knight.

During the press conference, LA Knight was asked about his meteoric rise in the company. The SmackDown star detailed his reaction to his rising popularity, mentioning he tries to enjoy the moment but prefers moving on to the next one.

"Nope. I try my da**dest. But I'm so used to chasing and pushing up against something that it's very tough for me to allow myself to enjoy it. I'm trying. But I can't help myself, but they'll always be looking over my shoulder, and I mean that in the realest way possible. It has been such a climb and such a challenge to get here and do what I did tonight. So I'm always on the defense for somebody to try and pull the rug out at any point so I can stomp them out at some point."

At the press conference, Triple H also commented on Knight's rise. He said nobody would have believed The Megastar was Max Dupri a year ago.

