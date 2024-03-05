3 Ways John Cena can win his seventeenth World Championship

John Cena didn't earn the moniker "The Face that Runs the Place" for no reason. He is among the most decorated and prolific performers in pro wrestling history.

The Cenation Leader etched his name in the history books at Royal Rumble 2017 by defeating AJ Styles to win his 16th WWE World Championship, a record he shares with Ric Flair. Unfortunately, since then, the coveted title has eluded him.

Cena has come astonishingly close to rewriting history. Hence, he must not let the golden opportunity slip through his fingers. Here, we present three ways the veteran can win his 17th World Championship.

#3 John Cena challenges any World Champion to an impromptu match

If and when WWE decides to have Cena win his record-setting 17th World Title, it will inevitably come with immeasurable hype and a fitting storyline. However, the Hollywood megastar is a busy man with a rigorous schedule that prevents him from putting together such long-term programs.

Thus, the higher-ups may have limited opportunities to create the magical moment. One solution is to have Cena compete in an impromptu World Championship match and walk out the winner.

Assuming the current champions still hold their respective belts, Seth Rollins will be the more likely stepping stone because Roman Reigns is barely around. This potential method accomplishes the task but lacks the build and hype such a monumental occasion deserves.

#2 The Cenation Leader finally turns heel and forms a faction to help him defeat a top babyface champion

At the height of the PG Era, fans clamored for John Cena to abandon his monotonous character and turn heel, possibly reverting to The Doctor of Thuganomics gimmick. However, Vince McMahon seemingly refused to pull the trigger.

Fast forward to 2024, Triple H is in charge of the creative team. The Game may see potential and money in a John Cena heel run, especially if executed well. The motive could be simple. Cena has been on an embarrassing losing streak in singles competition and is nowhere near the World Title scene.

The pent-up feeling of humiliation could lead to a full-fledged heel turn that could see The Champ recruiting fellow disgruntled superstars. Austin Theory, Logan Paul, and Randy Orton would be excellent partners.

Heel Cena could target a top babyface champion, presumably someone like Cody Rhodes. As Roman Reigns' historic run has taught us, having a few loyal allies pays dividends when it matters the most.

The villainous faction could resort to under-handed tactics to finally end Cena's championship drought and help The Champ recreate history.

The one significant obstacle here is that fans may not be willing to boo John Cena at this stage of his career. The 16-time World Champion has been receiving loud positive reactions in his recent runs, and a heel turn may not produce the desired reaction.

#1 John Cena wins his 3rd Royal Rumble and goes on to become a 17-time World Champion at WrestleMania

The safest route to a World Title match at WrestleMania is winning the Royal Rumble Match. Cena's historic moment should occur at The Show of Shows, and it needs a compelling background story.

Since the World Title bout at 'Mania receives a ton of build, this option will kill two birds with one stone. Two months is enough to create sufficient hype, and the timespan could easily accommodate Cena's busy schedule.

An added advantage is that winning the Rumble again could tie John Cena with Stone Cold Steve Austin, who has emerged victorious in the high-stakes contest three times in his illustrious career.

The only catch is that Cena doesn't need a Rumble win at this stage of their career, especially when the match could be used to create a new superstar.

