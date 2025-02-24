3 ways Logan Paul can go viral at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

Logan Paul is one of the biggest stars in WWE and in the internet world. He is known as The Social Media Megastar for a reason.

He has managed to find success or notoriety in almost every avenue he has stepped foot in. Be it acting, amateur wrestling, amateur boxing, vlogging, podcasting, and general influencer work, Logan has done a lot. However, despite all of his successes, nobody could have truly expected him to adapt and succeed in pro wrestling like he has.

The Maverick has a major match ahead of him. The former United States Champion will be entering the Men's Elimination Chamber Match on March 1. He will be joined by CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, John Cena, and Damian Priest. The winner of the bout earns a World Title shot against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

Logan emphasizes going viral in wrestling and in general, likely as part of his influencer persona. Come Elimination Chamber Toronto, how might The Maverick go viral at the premium live event? This article will look at a handful of ways Logan Paul could get a major buzz at the massive stadium show.

Below are three ways Logan Paul can go viral at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025:

#3. He could do a big Splash from the top of the pod

Not only has Logan Paul adapted to wrestling like a fish takes to water, but he has also shown tremendous athletic prowess every time he has stepped in the squared circle. It is rare for celebrities who get in the ring to do even a passable job, much less an excellent one. Logan is arguably one in a million.

The thing about The Maverick is that while he has the confidence, arrogance, and personality to succeed, he also has the athleticism. He has used his incredible grace and skill in WWE on numerous occasions against every opponent.

For example, Paul has leaped from the top rope through the announcer's table in the past. He has had absolute bangers with names like Ricochet, The Miz, Seth Rollins, and others. The Maverick seemingly tries to top himself each time with a crazy stunt that gets millions of hits on social media.

While space inside the Elimination Chamber is limited, Paul could use his surroundings to make a big moment. For example, he could hit an insane Frog Splash or some other athletic move from the top of the Elimination Chamber pod. That would surely gain a lot of attention online.

#2. Logan Paul could pick up an upset pinfall over John Cena that would shock the world

The Men's Elimination Chamber is absolutely packed with talented WWE performers. Five of the competitors in the match are former World Champions. Damian Priest, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, John Cena, and Drew McIntyre have all held major World Titles in the past.

This definitely makes Paul the odd one out, especially with the legends in the match. CM Punk and specifically John Cena have been involved in wrestling for around two and a half decades and are icons of WWE and the pro wrestling industry.

This could be where Logan Paul goes viral. John Cena is currently on his Farewell Tour and this is his last year as an active pro wrestler. In many fans' eyes, he is the favorite to win the Men's Elimination Chamber Match this time around. In what would be a shocking moment, The Maverick could pin The Leader of Cenation.

Cena getting pinned would be shocking enough, especially if The Maverick was the one to pull it off. Undoubtedly creating another viral moment for the internet. This could then potentially set up a match between the two at WrestleMania 41 provided neither wins the six-man bout.

#1. The Maverick could win the Men's WWE Elimination Chamber Match

Expand Tweet

Speaking of winning the match, Logan Paul is certainly far from the favorite. John Cena is probably the WWE star fans most think will win, but audiences wouldn't be shocked to see CM Punk, Seth Rollins, or Drew McIntyre pick up the victory. Even Damian Priest wouldn't be all too surprising.

However, Logan Paul winning would be an absolute shocker. In a move that nobody expected, The Maverick could win the Men's Elimination Chamber Match and that moment could be another way he goes viral yet again.

Not only would this mean that Paul will have had to withstand and overcome five former World Champions, but it also shakes up WrestleMania 41. Logan Paul vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship certainly isn't a match on anybody's radar, but it could end up taking place.

