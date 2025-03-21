3 ways Michael Cole can get involved in the Cody Rhodes-John Cena rivalry

Michael Cole is "The Voice of WWE." As the lead commentator, Cole is supposed to be neutral, but in recent years, he has adopted a more biased, energetic, and emotionally charged approach to his commentary. He is well-supported by the likes of Corey Graves and Pat McAfee.

Given his strong opinions, Cole has had much to say about John Cena's shocking heel turn and sudden shift in character. Although this could be a simple emotional response, he could potentially get involved in Cena's storyline with Cody Rhodes.

The Voice of WWE has a deep connection with both men, which makes his involvement more likely and logical.

#3. Michael Cole walks out on John Cena

Like much of The Cenation, Michael Cole was a huge admirer of John Cena's work and character. Cole reacted with immense enthusiasm every time Cena appeared on TV, and referred to him as "The Greatest of All Time."

However, Cena's heel turn has disturbed and disappointed Cole. Consequently, The Voice of WWE could decide to walk out on the 16-time world champion. This may seem trivial, but could potentially create some buzz.

As the veteran commentator, Cole leads the commentary team. Watching him take off his headset and leave ringside will draw attention from the WWE Universe. Furthermore, the glaring lack of a familiar voice will give Cena's segments a unique but unwanted touch.

Cena could also take notice of Cole's walkout and absence, insulting the veteran commentator, much like he berated the fans in Barcelona this past week.

#2. Cole sits down for an exclusive interview with Cody Rhodes and John Cena

Although exclusive interviews are not commonplace in the Paul Levesque Era, an exception can be made for a major feud the caliber of John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes. Hence, Michael Cole may be granted the opportunity to interview Cena and Rhodes.

Ideally, both rivals should be interviewed simultaneously, like on Miz TV. Alternatively, a contract signing could be used as an excuse to get a few words in with Cena and Rhodes.

The Voice of WWE could grill Cena, inquiring about his sudden heel turn and questioning his motives. Meanwhile, he could admire Rhodes and ask the champion about his potential strategy.

#1. John Cena brutalizes Michael Cole

Michael Cole's rant was posted on Instagram and caught the attention of fans globally. Hence, it may have caught John Cena's eyes, and The Champ may be compelled to respond to Cole, not woth words but with his fists.

Next week on RAW, Cena could walk down to the commentary table, drag Cole into the ring, and force him to apologize or explain himself. After the commentator refuses, the 16-time WWE world champion could brutalize The Voice of WWE, drawing the ire of the fans in attendance.

Cody Rhodes may intervene to make the save, but Cena may have already inflicted damage. Targeting a passionate figure like Cole would draw tremendous heel heat and take Cena's character further in his new direction.

We Will know if Cole could potentially have a role to play on The Road to WrestleMania in the coming days.

