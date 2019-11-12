3 ways NXT can prove that they are a major brand at WWE Survivor Series 2019

NXT will be the third brand involved at WWE Survivor Series

For the first time in WWE Survivor Series history, NXT will be a part of the tri-branded warfare alongside Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown.

While NXT is officially WWE’s third brand, it has been largely seen as a place where developmental talent grows, before improving and moving on to either RAW or SmackDown. Although the consensus used to be that NXT was the minor leagues of the WWE, that quickly changed once they got their own weekly show on the USA Network every Wednesday night.

With news spreading that NXT was going to be featured at the Survivor Series PPV, the Superstars of the Black and Yellow brand started getting more attention, and it intensified after they both RAW and SmackDown brands the previous two weeks, as well as being involved in the main event of both shows.

Here are three ways how NXT can sustain their momentum and prove to be a major brand at WWE Survivor Series and beyond:

#1 Seth Rollins joins NXT and challenges Adam Cole for the NXT Championship

Seth Rollins, NXT Champion, alongside Dusty Rhodes and Triple H

The star power of Seth Rollins would be a major boost to the NXT brand if he returns to the brand where his WWE career began.

“The Architect” has a long history with NXT, being the first-ever NXT World Champion back in 2012. Rollins was on the Black and Gold brand for almost a year before he joined Monday Night RAW and formed The Shield with Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns.

Rollins has accomplished everything in the WWE, winning the World Title four times, being the eleventh Grand Slam Champion, as well as claiming the Money in the Bank and winning the 2019 Royal Rumble, but a return to NXT might be what he needs to regain the momentum he has lost in the past few months.

While Rollins was announced as the team captain for Monday Night RAW’s men’s team for the traditional 5-on-5 elimination tag team match, there is a chance that he could turn on Team RAW and join NXT.

