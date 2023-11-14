3 ways Randy Orton could be introduced as the fifth member of Cody Rhodes' team at Survivor Series

The return of Randy Orton is something countless fans have been anticipating for the past few months, especially after Drew McIntyre joined the Judgment Day on the recent edition of WWE RAW. For those unaware, the Scottish Warrior turned heel during the main event by attacking Jey Uso and shaking hands with Rhea Ripley in the closing moments of the show.

Now, with the apparent inclusion of McIntyre as the fifth member of Team Judgment Day at WarGames, let's discuss three ways through which the Viper could be introduced as the fifth member of Team Cody Rhodes at the Survivor Series PLE.

#3. Cody Rhodes might announce the return of Randy Orton as fifth member

One of the possible ways in which the Viper might make his return is after Cody Rhodes announces his comeback as the fifth member of the team. This belief arises from the recent tease dropped by Cody Rhodes during an off-air moment on the recent RAW.

The potential scenario that might unfold could see Rhodes, along with other team members, confronting Judgment Day before WarGames. They could reveal that they have found someone to take on the Scottish Warrior and announce the Apex Predator, Randy Orton, as that individual.

#2. The Judgment Day might call out Randy Orton

Another possible way for the Viper to make his return is by getting called out and mocked by the villainous faction. Given the great history of epic matches and rivalry between McIntyre and Orton, McIntyre might glorify himself by revealing that he has beaten someone like Randy Orton on various occasions and mock him for his long absence from the company.

This could lead to Orton finally making his return to shut down the RAW faction, eventually joining Team Rhodes as the final member for Survivor Series WarGames.

#1. Orton might be revealed as the fifth member directly at WarGames

Another way Randy Orton might be announced as the final member of Team Rhodes could be through a direct comeback after the entrance from both teams at Survivor Series WarGames. The return of the Viper is highly anticipated by the fans, and the company might decide to bring the multi-time World Champion directly to the Premium Live Event.

As the Survivor Series PLE is already a sold-out show, the pop that Orton would receive will be nothing short of generational, creating a buzz both on the internet and in the arena just before the match.

