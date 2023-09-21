3 Ways that Randy Orton could return on this week's SmackDown (September 22, 2023)

Randy Orton has been out of action since May 2022 after he and Riddle dropped the RAW Tag Team Titles to the Usos. The titles were unified then but now reside with Judgment Day.

The Legend Killer had been dealing with a serious back injury that kept him from WWE for over a year. Being over 40 has led some to think that he might be nearing the end of his illustrious career. Orton, however, was seen at the WWE Performance Center earlier this week.

WWE has brought out some big names to pump up SmackDown and RAW following its merger with Endeavor. Both John Cena and The Rock appeared on last week's SmackDown.

Could Randy Orton be the next big name to make a return? Here are three things he could do on this week's SmackDown (September 22, 2023).

#3 Randy Orton could involve himself in the John Cena drama

The Bloodline angle still dominates SmackDown.

When John Cena returned to SmackDown a few weeks back, he interjected himself into the Bloodline drama. He targeted Jimmy Uso for being a snake and waffling back and forth between joining the group and betraying his brother, Jey.

The Bloodline was instrumental in Randy Orton's exit, as The Usos were the last opponents he faced before his injury.

Orton might have unfinished business with the group and could return to SmackDown to ally with John Cena. The two have a storied and complicated history, but they both don't like the Bloodline and what it represents.

#2 The Grayson Waller Effect could nab another WWE Legend as a guest

Since being drafted to SmackDown this spring, Grayson Waller has been prominently featured on Friday nights. He appeared in the ring with John Cena at Money in the Bank in London.

He also had The Leader of Cenation and Edge as guests on The Grayson Waller Effect. The Rated-R Superstar faced Waller and even gave the young star some encouragement following their showdown.

Waller has bragged about giving WWE Legends "the rub," and Randy Orton could be a surprise guest. It would continue Waller's run of rubbing shoulders with future Hall of Famers. An appearance could also lead to Orton's return feud if he is cleared for it.

#1 He could have a surprise in-ring segment regarding his future

Talking to the WWE Universe could get Randy Orton back into the swing of things.

One thing Randy Orton could do in a non-physical manner is give an in-ring promo about his future. He could tease a potential retirement or announce that he has finally been cleared for a return to the ring.

Whatever he divulges, it could be used for another ratings boost for SmackDown. WWE will have some big things planned each week as it battles Monday Night Football on RAW while also looking to bolster SmackDown with star power.

Orton's name would add to the blue brand's roster if he is ready to return. He could announce his intentions to challenge Roman Reigns or be targeted by someone like Karrion Kross or Waller. An in-ring promo could accomplish many things for The Legend Killer.

