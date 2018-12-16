3 ways Rhyno could impact the match at WWE TLC

Can I interfere?

Rhyno has been with the WWE during multiple runs, namely from 2001 till 2005 during the first, and again since 2015, but except for his time in ECW people hardly regard this legend and his impact on the field of professional wrestling.

The performer is a go-getter and has great potential, but ever since he returned and formed a team with Heath Slater he has worked as a jobber for most of his time, and that doesn't serve his illustrious career or the extreme performance he can put forth.

The performer is the most loved amongst wrestlers of his time from ECW, and if we call him the flag-bearer of the aforementioned show in the WWE, it would be the right statement.

However, after a long time, it seems that he has finally got the right storyline as on the 3rd December episode of Raw he was put in a match against his friend with the job on the line. After the match, Rhyno was fired, but according to an article on Sportskeeda, it seems like the ECW legend would be making a return soon. This speculation comes from the fact that he attacked Curt Hawkins during a match at a live event in Nashville, Tennessee.

This is good news for not only Rhyno and Curt Hawkins fans, but Heath Slater because he wouldn't be blamed for Rhyno's departure.

In an attempt to hype up his storyline, he can make a surprise return and this is what he can do during the match:

#1 Rhyno Attacks Baron Corbin

I'm already fired

Rhyno is already fired and doesn't report to Baron Corbin, so he doesn't have to worry about the repercussions of attacking the current acting Raw General Manager. In an attempt to remove Baron Corbin from the job he may make a surprise entry from the crowd and attack 'The Lone Wolf' so that he can't answer the 3 count.

This wouldn't make Braun Strowman look weak but would intensify the feud between Rhyno and Baron Corbin down the line.

