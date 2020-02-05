3 Ways Roman Reigns can be integrated into the WWE Universal Championship picture before WrestleMania 36

Jayesh Motwani FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

A dream feud

We are in the month of February, and one can safely say that these couple of months until WrestleMania will be one of the best in the year and quite honestly, it has been a blast watching RAW, NXT, and SmackDown so far after Royal Rumble.

The next WWE pay-per-view is WWE Super ShowDown that will be held in Saudi Arabia on the 27th of February, and we already have one big match confirmed for the show, which is Brock Lesnar vs Ricochet for the WWE Championship.

Now, we all know that there have been rumors about who The Fiend is going to face at WrestleMania 36. Roman Reigns is one name that is on everybody's lips, and as it seems, Vince McMahon is eyeing up a potential feud between the WWE Universal Champion and Reigns.

If that's the case, then we will definitely see Reigns being integrated into the WWE Universal Championship picture sooner rather than later and here, we are going to take a look at three ways that can happen.

#3 Roman Reigns calls out The Fiend

Roman Reigns

Yes, the most basic and simple way this can be done is for Roman Reigns to call out The Fiend because The Big Dog has had enough of seeing that evil monster wreak havoc all over the SmackDown roster.

A face calling out a heel to start a feud is not something that regularly happens, but when the heel is someone as strong as The Fiend, it makes sense for Roman, being the locker room leader that he is, to call the Universal Champion out.

That way, The Fiend will make himself available and attack Roman to begin a dream feud that may go on until WrestleMania 36.

#2 Goldberg vs Roman Reigns at WWE Super Showdown to determine the number 1 contender for WrestleMania 36

This confrontation could happen again

Advertisement

This is one of the most interesting ways Vince McMahon can integrate Roman Reigns into the WWE Universal Championship picture. We all know that Goldberg is returning to SmackDown this week, so why not put him into a program with The Fiend and Roman.

We could see a match between Goldberg and The Big Dog at WWE Super ShowDown to determine the number 1 contender for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36. The way this can be done is by building a feud between Goldberg and Reigns first, which we could possibly see on this week's SmackDown.

Two Superstars who love to Spear their opponents in a short bout with high stakes is something many would love to see.

#1 The Fiend attacks Roman Reigns in a random episode of SmackDown

The Fiend Bray Wyatt

The most obvious way to start a feud between The Fiend and Roman Reigns would be by having the Universal Champion do what he usually does. The Fiend could attack Roman in an episode of SmackDown and as always, this attack would be for nothing as Bray Wyatt has previously crossed paths with The Big Dog.

As Wyatt always says - 'Friends forgive, but The Fiend never forgets'. He can then explain his attack by telling what happened when The Wyatt Family faced The Shield. If the feud starts this way, there will continue to be a consistency about The Fiend's character, which is something the public likes.