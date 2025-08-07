  • home icon
3 Ways Roman Reigns Can Return to WWE Following His Injury on RAW

By Ankit Singh
Published Aug 07, 2025 00:01 GMT
Roman Reigns enjoyed a 1,316-day run as Undisputed Champion [Image Credits: WWE's official YouTube channel]
Roman Reigns enjoyed a 1,316-day run as Undisputed Champion [Image Credits: WWE's official YouTube channel]

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns defeated Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed with his cousin Jey Uso at the 2025 SummerSlam PLE. Despite the big win, his dominance flatlined pretty soon when he tried to take on Seth Rollins and his faction on this week’s episode of RAW.

Despite launching the offensive, he ended up getting speared and tsunamied by Breakker and Reed. Following this brutal beatdown, here are three ways The OTC can return after getting injured.

#3. Roman Reigns can cost Seth Rollins the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash in Paris

youtube-cover
Seth Rollins became the new World Heavyweight Champion at WWE SummerSlam by dethroning CM Punk right after he overcame Gunther to win the world title. Enjoying the fruits of his Money in the Bank cash-in, The Visionary wants to exercise absolute control on Monday Night RAW. However, he will also have to work hard to defend the title.

The Clash in Paris premium live event will take place on August 31, 2025, and The Architect will most likely put his championship on the line. Roman Reigns could pick this moment to return and attack Seth Rollins, costing him the world title. If this happens, The OTC would secure a rare psychological victory against his former Shield brother, who always stays a step ahead of him.

#2. The Tribal Chief can punish The Tribal Thief

The RAW episode ahead of SummerSlam saw Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker destroying Roman Reigns and Jey Uso. Despite the heavy-duty demolition, Auszilla didn’t seem to have gotten his fill of carnage. This resulted in him taking off The OTC’s Jordan sneakers and stealing them. Moreover, he stole the Bloodline leader’s shoes once again on this week’s red-branded show.

The former NXT North American Champion now goes around wearing the shoes like a garland, calling it the ShoeLa Fala. Moreover, he is also addressing himself as The Tribal Thief. As long as Bronson Reed has these shoes, he will always carry them around as a symbol of Reigns’ humiliation. Thus, The Tribal Chief can choose to crush Auszilla whenever he returns and take his sneakers back.

#1. Roman Reigns can recruit John Cena as the fifth member of his team

The 2025 Survivor Series will take place on November 29. It goes without saying that Roman Reigns and The Bloodline will most likely be a part of the WarGames match. Seth Rollins and his faction could end up the rival team against Reigns’ men, unless Solo Sikoa’s MFTs become a bigger threat later on.

Since the WarGames setup demands a five-versus-five team composition, The OTC will need to find a new member for his team this year as well. Since John Cena is now a babyface and this year’s Survivor Series will be his final one, Reigns could recruit The Franchise Player to his team.

Thus, The Tribal Chief could rescue Cena from an ambush, likely from Brock Lesnar, or speak to him directly in a promo upon his return. Given the limited schedules of both wrestlers, this could be a slow process. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for The Head of the Table.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
