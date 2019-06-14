3 Ways Roman Reigns could be brought back into the WWE title picture by Vince McMahon

The Big Dog

Since Roman Reigns' return to WWE after battling Leukemia, he has been nowhere near a WWE title and that should come as a surprise to many WWE fans all over the world. Vince McMahon has kept his bona fide golden boy out of the title picture and by the looks of it, that will not change anytime soon.

He recently suffered a loss against Shane McMahon at WWE Super Showdown in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. He seems to be involved in a feud which is somewhat similar to the Authority angle which culminated in a WrestleMania match against Triple H. Shane, the heel, alongside his bodyguard Drew McIntyre, is keen on destroying Roman.

At WWE Stomping Grounds, Drew will face Roman and this feud might continue for some time. It could be because Vince wants to patiently make the Big Dog a top face; but so far, there have been mixed results.

Roman is going to win a WWE title again, but the question is how and when? So, in this slideshow, we take a look at the 5 ways how Vince McMahon could get Roman in the title picture -

#3 Turning heel on Seth Rollins

Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins will be epic

This is very speculative, but something that could happen. Vince has always had some surprises up his sleeve and this could be another one - turning Roman heel on his buddy and the current Universal Champion, Seth Rollins.

Not only would this put the Big Dog directly into the Universal title picture, but also set up Seth as the biggest face of the company, something he is destined to be. Also, over the years, Roman has never been accepted as a face by the WWE Universe and it's time Vince decided to make a little character change for the Big Dog.

