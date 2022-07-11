3 ways Roman Reigns could turn babyface before 2023

After years of rejection as a babyface, Roman Reigns finally turned heel at SummerSlam 2020. The Big Dog's decision to embrace his dark side led to the birth of The Tribal Chief persona.

The character switch not only took Reigns to the pinnacle of WWE but also helped him get his well-deserved appreciation from the WWE Universe.

As much as fans love Reigns' villainous persona, the truth is that WWE never wanted to portray him in a negative light. Vince McMahon always intended for Reigns to be the company's next premier babyface after John Cena. However, The Head of the Table couldn't live up to Vinnie Mac's expectations at the time.

WWE kept pushing Reigns heavily despite him struggling to find his footing as a solo competitor. It didn't go down well with the fans, who turned their backs on The Big Dog as soon as they realized he was getting the Cena treatment.

Although the 37-year-old couldn't be accepted as a babyface before, fans would definitely be excited if he were to become a good guy now. His transformation from a self-absorbed heel to a sympathetic babyface would make up for an intriguing storyline.

In this article, let's look at three ways Roman Reigns could turn babyface before 2023.

#3. Paul Heyman betrays The Bloodline

Paul Heyman has been the trusted "Wiseman" of Roman Reigns throughout his reign as the Universal Champion. The veteran hype man is one of the primary reasons why The Tribal Chief still reigns supreme over WWE even after 650+ days.

Being an evil mastermind, one can't predict what Heyman's next step will be. After plotting against Roman Reigns for several years alongside Brock Lesnar, the wicked manager dumped The Beast in 2020 to align himself with The Bloodline's chief.

But is there any assurance that Reigns' Special Counsel won't part ways with him if he finds someone more destructive than The Head of the table?

WWE can easily pull off Roman Reigns' face turn by having Paul Heyman stab him in the back. While the most straightforward option would be for the 56-year-old to re-align with his former client, it would be better if WWE chooses someone new to be the next "Paul Heyman guy."

Heyman could trigger the downfall of The Bloodline by costing The Tribal Chief his championships. After watching his former advisor conspire against him, The Big Dog will be compelled to bring back his babyface persona.

#2. The Rock returns to take over The Bloodline

Chuckaholics Returns @Man4wweladies Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps The 2023 Royal Rumble now has the potential to be an all-timer of a Rumble match. The 2023 Royal Rumble now has the potential to be an all-timer of a Rumble match. Yes, but i bet the rock wins. This will set up Rock vs Roman. That match will sell wrestlemania by itself. twitter.com/WrestleOps/sta… Yes, but i bet the rock wins. This will set up Rock vs Roman. That match will sell wrestlemania by itself. twitter.com/WrestleOps/sta… https://t.co/RCWbRfGwH7

As the leader of The Bloodline, Roman Reigns considers himself the greatest superstar to have come out of the Samoan dynasty. However, there's a certain individual who might take exception to that claim.

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns is a contest fans have been eagerly awaiting for years. Although WWE hasn't dropped any clue about when the dream match will happen, fans speculate that the two Samoan warriors will clash at WrestleMania 39.

While Roman Reigns is expected to have the support of The Usos in his future rivalry with The Great One, what if WWE pulls a swerve by having The Rock manipulate his cousins into joining him?

The Great One becoming the new chief of The Bloodline will be a cold-hearted blow to The Head of the Table. After everything he has achieved alongside them, The Usos betraying Reigns to align with The Rock would be heartbreaking for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

The Brahma Bull arguably works better as a heel, meaning he could bring his A-game as an antagonist. Meanwhile, The Tribal Chief could garner more sympathy from the audience after being betrayed by his trusted teammates for the second time in his career.

#1. Roman Reigns turns babyface to stop the new Authority

Handy (Roman Reigns 679+98) @_handyred_ I loved when Roman Reigns fighting with the authority… especially Steph on the mic! We need that interaction now! She was mad! I loved when Roman Reigns fighting with the authority… especially Steph on the mic! We need that interaction now! She was mad! 😂 https://t.co/5J64LZCZvN

Theory is the current holder of the Money in the Bank briefcase, meaning he has the golden opportunity to become the youngest world champion in WWE history.

However, he will have to successfully cash in his contract on Roman Reigns to get his hands on the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, there's an interesting way that the The Unproven One can accomplish this task.

Since he already has the backing of Vince McMahon, Theory can align himself with other on-screen officials to reform The Authority. This new faction could oust The Bloodline from power.

The former Authority stable, led by Triple H, made Roman Reigns' life hell in 2015-16. Although he overcame The Game and Co. last time, the formation of a new Authority might be too much for The Tribal Chief to handle.

The emergence of a faction mightier than them would prompt The Bloodline to change its ways. It would prompt them to come to the aid of other superstars, similar to how they stood up against The Authority in 2015-16. In this way, Reigns and The Usos could all become avenging babyfaces.

