3 ways Royal Rumble Could Turn WrestleMania Into A Must-See PPV

Amit Shukla FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 3.68K // 01 Jan 2019, 22:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Will Roman Reigns return?

Royal Rumble is less than four weeks away, and the current storylines confirm that there will be a shock at the end of the show. With various speculations and possibilities that can take place on the show, it is a no-brainer that some returns will definitely take place during the show, and turn the Rumble match into the most talked about the show until WrestleMania.

WWE begins to stack the deck since the first pay-per-view of the year, and the match, as well as the show, give us a preview of things to expect in the coming months. With Fastlane and WrestleMania being the most awaited shows after Royal Rumble, the fans are treated to something special by the WWE which gives them a preview of things to expect in the forthcoming time.

We have seen John Cena return at #30 during the 2008 Royal Rumble when there were rumours that he may only return at WrestleMania. This shocked the WWE Universe then, just like Rey Mysterio's return shocked the fans last year at Royal Rumble.

With the show and the match ready to shock the audience, let's look at three ways the WWE can shock the WWE Universe.

#1 Roman Reigns Returns

The Empire Rises Again

Roman Reigns relinquished his Universal Championship since announcing on the 22nd October episode of Raw that he is battling Leukaemia. The moment was emotional for not just the WWE Universe but Seth Rollins as well who could be seen crying in the photos and videos that were released the same day. The Shield members reunited on the ramp to show their solidarity, but before the show was over, Dean Ambrose snapped on his shield-brother Seth Rollins and caused havoc in the ring.

The attack shocked the WWE Universe and has set Dean Ambrose on a heel path of his own. With Triple H's promo this week on Raw confirming that a former champion will not be directly entitled to a championship rematch, we can rest assured that Seth Rollins will get the opportunity down the line, just not this week.

It is a possibility that Roman Reigns returns in the capacity of being an assistant to Seth Rollins who has been fighting Dean Ambrose and his SWAT team all alone. This will also keep the fans updated about Roman Reigns' health condition on a regular basis, and have him turn down the road.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement