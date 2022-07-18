3 ways Sami Zayn could betray Roman Reigns

Sami Zayn's status as the honorary Uce at Roman Reigns' side is a loose end WWE hasn't tied up yet. Having wormed his way into The Bloodline a couple of weeks ago, he is now part of a group that essentially runs the company.

None of us know what the endgame of Sami Zayn's association will be. He has been a faithful associate to Reigns and The Usos, but you get the feeling that the entire thing is a time bomb. Zayn likes to call himself the locker room leader, so him working for someone else is almost sure to be a temporary thing.

If The Great Liberator indeed liberates himself from The Tribal Chief's grasp, it will most certainly come through a betrayal. On that note, we look at three ways Sami Zayn could betray Roman Reigns and leave The Bloodline.

#3. On our list of ways Sami Zayn could betray Roman Reigns: Costing Usos the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

The Usos appointed Sami Zayn as an Honorary Uce of The Bloodline. However, fans have noticed that the relationship is almost one-sided, with the latter helping the twins way more than the other way around.

If Zayn were to orchestrate a betrayal against Roman Reigns, he could do it by sending his cousins to the mud. This could happen if he costs Jimmy and Jey Uso the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

Mining some gold out of The Bloodline is the kind of thing that would rattle Reigns. The Master Strategist can take full advantage of this and do it in fine style.

#2. Zayn's interference backfires, and Reigns loses the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Sami Zayn betraying Roman Reigns by sticking it to The Usos would be fantastic, but him crossing The Tribal Chief to his face would be glorious. No one in WWE has been able to stop Reigns since his ascension to the throne, but the answer coming from within his ranks would be a great booking.

Zayn is, without a doubt, the X-Factor in The Bloodline. He has no compulsion to be as loyal to The Head of the Table as The Usos. Given the unpredictability surrounding him and why he is with Reigns' stable, we can't rule out The Great Liberator costing his boss his title.

Zayn could try to help Reigns and accidentally end up being the reason for a title switch. It would be a Helluva Kick to the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion's pride and trust in someone like the former Intercontinental Champion.

#1. Setting up Theory to cash in on Reigns

Extrapolating from the previous point, it is no secret that Roman Reigns and The Bloodline are worried about Theory. The latter winning the Money in the Bank contract has put a big target on Reigns' back, with Paul Heyman even trying to get him to join The Tribal Chief's side.

However, Zayn could set Theory up perfectly to cash in on the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. We can't even imagine Mr. Money in the Bank becoming the world champion, but if The Master Strategist has a say in it, it is definitely possible.

Something as simple as a sneak attack on Reigns after a grueling match could be all it takes for a new champion to be crowned.

