3 Ways Seth Rollins could mock Roman Reigns heading into a WWE rematch between them

Roman Reigns has beaten pretty much everyone on the main roster, but one man who always seems to have his number is Seth Rollins. Indeed, he is the Kryptonite to the Samoan Superman (ha) and knows him better than anyone else.

For all his success, Reigns never managed to beat Rollins convincingly in a big match. This is a staggering statistic that WWE has committed to since WrestleMania 31. Even their most recent encounter saw The Visionary win out via disqualification after he successfully got into The Tribal Chief's head and forced him to snap.

As such, a rematch between the two superstars is inevitable. The Revolutionary will be keen on continuing his mind games and weakening his former Shield brother. Here's a look at three ways Seth Rollins could mock Roman Reigns heading into a WWE rematch between them.

#3 On our list of ways Seth Rollins could mock Roman Reigns heading into a WWE rematch: "Death, taxes, and Rollins beats Reigns every time!"

Rollins always shows up against Reigns when it's a high-stakes situation

This is one of Seth Rollins' favorite things to say, and he is absolutely spot on. Roman Reigns may hold a few victories over his former Shield brother, but he has never beaten him when it matters. That bit is the obvious bait the former can use, and it will no doubt work like a charm.

Reigns is a man of ego and pride, and that was his undoing the last time he locked horns with Rollins. The fact that he has never defeated him will hang over his head like the Sword of Damocles. The Visionary will be sure to exploit it and mock The Tribal Chief as much as he can.

#2 Remind Roman of how he broke up The Shield

One of the best bits about Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns' most recent feud was when the former mentioned The Shield. Reigns, who was unfazed until then, became emotional and angry at the constant taunting. He eventually snapped and declared that he simply hates Rollins.

The Visionary won that mental war without breaking a sweat, and it is a tactic he could resort to if they meet again. The Head of the Table was clearly upset at the mention of his past. He still hasn't forgiven his traitor brother for his actions, and that could play into the latter's hands.

#1 Mock Reigns for causing friction within The Bloodline

Sami Zayn's inclusion in The Bloodline was a great watch, but one man who was unhappy with the proceedings was Jey Uso. Roman Reigns has unwittingly caused tensions within his group, and that is something Seth Rollins could target if he ever meets him again.

The last time they locked horns, Rollins successfully dodged The Bloodline and made his match with Reigns one-on-one. He could look to repeat the trick and have them fight among themselves to make sure The Head of the Table has no outside help.

Given The Revolutionary's expertise in mind games, he could make this happen by mocking his brother with the right mix of savagery and sarcasm. It would also further the storyline between Zayn and Jey and have them butt heads more than they do now.

Will The Tribal Chief manage to defeat The Visionary in their next fight? Give your thoughts in the comment section below.

