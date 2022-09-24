"Segment of the year" - WWE Universe shower Sami Zayn with love after recent SmackDown segment

The WWE Universe was thrilled as Sami Zayn was officially inducted into The Bloodline on last night's SmackDown by The Tribal Chief himself.

The Liberator has had a tough year as he lost his Intercontinental Championship to Ricochet and was humiliated by Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania 38. Lately, he has been trying to get into the good books of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline as he has been wanting nothing more than to be a part of the exclusive stable.

He began helping out the members of The Bloodline and got close to them, except for Jey Uso, who has refused to trust Zayn and wants him nowhere near the group. After interfering in The Bloodline's matches and segments, Zayn has seemingly proven himself worthy in the eyes of The Tribal Chief.

Last night, The Bloodline appeared on SmackDown alongside their Head of the Table, Roman Reigns. After Paul Heyman cut a promo, Zayn requested Reigns and the group to stay behind. Eventually, The Tribal Chief asked Jey Uso to rip the old Bloodline t-shirt that Zayn was wearing, who was only far too happy to oblige.

However, when all seemed lost for Sami Zayn, The Tribal Chief gifted him his own new t-shirt, officially labeling him the 'Honurary Uce' and adding him to the family. Fans were extremely happy that Zayn finally got inducted into the group and they showed a tremendous amount of love and support to Zayn for finally making it. Here's how they reacted:

Nick Da Silva @NJD316 @WWE This segment was phenomenal.Sami has been doing career best work with The Bloodline. @WWE This segment was phenomenal.Sami has been doing career best work with The Bloodline.

It will be exciting to see what Zayn does next as part of one of the most illustrious stables in the history of the company.

Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa will be teaming up for the first time on WWE SmackDown

Sami Zayn has been constantly proving why he should be a member of The Bloodline and The Tribal Chief made his wishes come true when he officially made him an 'Honurary Uce' and added him to the stable on a recent episode of WWE SmackDown.

A few weeks ago, Solo Sikoa made his main roster debut when he showed up at Clash at The Castle. He took out the referee during the match between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Universal CHampionship. The distraction allowed The Tribal Chief to pick up the win.

Last week, Solo Sikoa made a statement on SmackDown after successfully defending his NXT North American Championship against Madcap Moss. However, the Honurary Uce had his back and distracted Moss for Sikoa to capitalize and win the match.

It has now been announced that next week, Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa will be teaming up for the first time ever against the team of Ricochet and Madcap Moss. It will be interesting to see how the two co-exist as a tag team on the blue brand.

What do you think of Sami Zayn joining The Bloodline? Sound off in the comment section.

