3 ways The Judgment Day can change before WrestleMania 41

The Judgment Day continues to struggle with tension among its members, and things are not expected to improve on The Road to WrestleMania 41. As Finn Balor doesn't see eye-to-eye with Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan, the faction has to deal with a lot of issues, which could lead to a split.

With that in mind, let's take a look at three ways The Judgment Day can change before WrestleMania 41:

#3. Adding a new member

It is something that Dominik Mysterio has repeatedly told Finn Balor over the past few weeks: the faction has to add a new member, especially now that JD McDonagh is out with an injury.

The Prince, though, has strongly opposed this idea and insists that he can fix The Judgment Day's problems. On that occasion, Rusev could be a great addition to the faction, now that he is expected to return to WWE.

Rusev (aka Miro) could return as a heel and join The Judgment Day, and he could also bring his ex-wife and former on-screen manager Lana (aka CJ Perry) with him. The latter recently teased a WWE return as well.

Lana's return could also help WWE Creative re-ignite her on-screen romantic angle with Liv Morgan, which took place a few years ago.

#2. Finn Balor leaves The Judgment Day

The Prince has failed to become a successful leader for the faction following the departure of Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest. He has issues with both Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio and has also failed to become a World Champion. Balor became too obsessed with Priest and their rivalry, while he and JD McDonagh lost the Tag Team Titles to The War Raiders on RAW.

The former Universal Champion has teased a feud with Dominik Mysterio, as the two take shots at each other backstage. Thus, Finn Balor could move on from The Judgment Day and either start a new faction or have a character turn. He could turn on Dirty Dom, starting a feud with him and pursuing a singles run.

#1. Finn Balor kicks everyone out of The Judgment Day

As the leader of the faction, he has said that he would find a solution to fix things. He has been unsuccessful so far, but things could change going forward. Balor could kick Dominik Mysterio, Liv Morgan, and Raquel Rodriguez out of the faction since they are not on the same page, and the same could be the case with Carlito.

In this scenario, he could keep JD McDonagh in the faction and try to recruit other members, reforming The Judgment Day. This storyline would create new angles, allow The Prince to create a new character in WWE, or even bring back his Demon persona.

That said, next Monday on RAW, WWE Creative could give us a better idea of what is next for The Judgment Day, with WrestleMania 41 fast approaching.

