Over the last three years, two WWE factions have come to rule WWE - The Judgment Day and The Bloodline.

The Bloodline ruled over SmackDown from the pandemic days to just around WrestleMania 39. Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman are still allied, while Jey Uso has distanced himself from the group by joining RAW.

The Judgment Day was originally formed under Edge. It has grown to become a heavily featured group across all WWE brands. How are the groups almost identical, and what sets them apart? Here are three ways they are similar and three showcasing differences between the factions.

#3. The Judgment Day and the Bloodline are groups of top heels

Anyone looking to advance on RAW will have to deal with The Judgment Day

The most glaring similarity that is easy to pinpoint is that both The Judgment Day and The Bloodline are heel factions. Having such a presence provides the faces of a brand with something to overcome.

It happened with Sting and the NWO and John Cena and the Nexus. The Bloodline essentially eliminated every challenger until The Usos lost the Undisputed Tag titles. Cracks started to form, and the group started to lose some momentum.

The Judgment Day formed two years ago but really hit its stride around WrestleMania 39. Rhea Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair and Damian Priest won Money in the Bank. The groups have defined the top acts of their respective brands for the last few years.

#3. The Bloodline is based on real-life familial ties

The Bloodline stems from years of history of the Anoa'i family

Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and The Usos are related to each other in real life. They're all a part of the legendary Anoa'i wrestling family that also includes the Wild Samoans, The Rock, Yokozuna, and Rikishi. Sikoa, Jimmy, and Jey are brothers.

Rather than create a group of fake relatives, the Anoa'i family is so steeped in wrestling history that many of its members are a part of the industry.

While Priest and Ripley might feel like brother and sister, they're just friends and allies. "Dirty" Dom isn't Ripley's real-life paramour, as Buddy Matthews of AEW holds that distinction.

#2. Both groups have heel members cheered by fans

While both groups are supposed to be dastardly heels, each faction sports a member that fans love.

For The Bloodline, Jey Uso is the most popular member. He routinely elicited loud cheers from the WWE Universe when they weren't battling Sami Zayn.

In The Judgment Day, Dominik Mysterio is loudly booed. Mami, on the other hand, is extremely popular with crowds. She has charisma and a presence that holds the group together. Even if she terrorizes an opponent, Ripley gets cheers from the WWE Universe.

#2. Rhea Ripley is the only female between both groups

Ripley is the glue that holds the Judgment Day together.

One obvious difference between the factions is Rhea Ripley. The Bloodline consists of men, while Ripley is the only female between both factions.

Instead, The Bloodline has the "Wiseman" Paul Heyman, who often is Reigns' proxy during the many times he hasn't appeared.

There were times when female wrestlers like Nia Jax or Naomi were discussed for joining the group, but it never happened. The Eradicator is an incredibly important member of The Judgment Day.

#1. Both groups have captured many championships

Roman Reigns has been the Universal Champion for three years and the Undisputed Champ for one and a half years. The Usos held the SmackDown Tag Team titles for over 500 days. Even Solo Sikoa had a brief reign as the North American Champion.

While Solo and The Usos have dropped their belts, every member of The Judgment Day currently has a title. Ripley is the Women's World Champ, and Dominik is the NXT North American Champ.

Damian Priest is both an Undisputed Tag Team titleholder (with Finn Balor) and Mr. Money in the Bank. Gold makes the groups more important and formidable, and it's currently The Judgment Day's time.

#1. The Tribal Chief is the only authority in The Bloodline

Roman Reigns is the unquestioned leader of The Bloodline.

Edge started as the leader of The Judgment Day until he was ousted in favor of Finn Balor. Balor has received some attention as the group's leader, but they don't have anyone who has the final say, like The Tribal Chief.

Rhea Ripley appears to get the most done with her decisions, so she could also be considered a leader. When it comes to The Bloodline, however, Roman Reigns had the final say on everything.

Members of his family had to answer his beck and call and always acknowledge him. There's a big difference between the two huge heel factions, but both have done well in their own way.

