A huge accident, an epic payback - 3 ways The Usos could betray Roman Reigns in WWE

Roman Reigns and The Usos (with Paul Heyman) have formed the most unstoppable faction in WWE today. Together as The Bloodline, they have been running roughshod over the product for close to two years and have held almost every title there is to offer.

When it comes to the hierarchy in The Bloodline, Reigns is the supreme leader. His cousins, Heyman, and now Sami Zayn do his dirty work, and have been doing so ever since the faction was formed. However, it is clear that Jimmy and Jey help their cousin way more than The Head of the Table helps them. The twins have saved their Tribal Chief's bacon on many occasions, but he rarely returns the favor.

In WWE, all factions inevitably break up. It's almost a certainty that we'll see the last of The Bloodline at some point down the road. As such, we take a look at three ways in which The Usos could betray Roman Reigns and end their association for good.

#3. On our list of ways in which The Usos could turn on Roman Reigns - Reigns' poor treatment of them causes them to snap

Roman Reigns may claim he is a loving Tribal Chief, but remember the day he attacked both Kevin Owens and Jey Uso with a steel chair? He cited the latter's failure as the reason for the assault, but that's no excuse for what was a dastardly move.

The Usos are riding high at the moment, but at some point, they will lose the Tag Team Championships. When that happens, Reigns' obsession with perfection may see him treat his cousins poorly once again. This could be enough to get Jimmy and Jey to snap and turn on The Head of the Table.

#2. Reigns costs them the tag team titles and they return the favor

A spicier version of the previous scenario would be Roman Reigns accidentally costing The Usos their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. He rarely supports his cousins at ringside, so imagine the scenes if he does and it results in an unexpected defeat.

Such a situation would give Jimmy and Jey Uso all the incentive in the world to turn on The Bloodline and cost Reigns the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. It would be better if they waited for the perfect moment and then walked out on their cousin while he is on the ropes. As far as shocking betrayals go, this one would be up there with the best of them.

#1. Jey Uso reveals that he was playing Reigns all along

This is an incredibly left-field possibility, but fans will go mad if this happens.

Roman Reigns forced Jey Uso to say "I Quit" back in 2020 through unfair means. The latter was forced to join his cousin and become his right-hand man, and a couple of weeks later got his twin brother on his side.

However, we must remember that even after their Hell in a Cell match, Jey was not ready to ally himself with The Tribal Chief. Some emotional blackmail from the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion saw him cave in, but what if it had been a Randy Orton-esque move from our Uce all along?

Jimmy and Jey could turn on Reigns in shocking fashion and reveal it to be revenge for what he did all those years ago. He could tell the world that The Ones were with The Head of the Table simply because of all the titles they won alongside him. It would be the betrayal of the century and fans would wholeheartedly get behind it knowing it was a storyline more than two years in the making.

A current star just challenged Seth Rollins. More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far