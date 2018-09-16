3 ways the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship match could end

What will be served: War or Justice?

Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose are four of the most talented superstars on the WWE Raw roster. They are currently involved in a feud for the Raw Tag Team Championships, and at Hell in a Cell they shall face each other for the coveted titles.

The tag team titles had become obscure over the past few months thanks to Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt, and later B-Team. The two teams that held the titles were not giving us any competition or moments that we would love on WWE TV.

While we have had The Revival in the tag team division for a long time, and it seemed like they would challenge the B-Team for the titles, the same never happened, and the talented team never got their hands on the titles that would have become more relevant if they held it.

The team had an impressive run in NXT just as Authors of Pain, and it is a shame to see these two teams not getting their due credit on the main roster. While these two teams shall get an opportunity down the line, it would have been a great idea to see them compete for the titles during this pay-per-view.

With these thoughts in mind, lets look at 3 ways in which this match could end.

#3 The Revival attacks Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins

Will this revive their career?

The Revival have become obscure since coming to the main roster. The team was one of the most dominant groups on the yellow brand, and while some might be okay to see them wait in line for their opportunity, it would be a great idea to see them take their spot.

They are good heels, and it would be great if WWE booked them in that fashion because unlike some other groups that got the titles since aligning with an A-lister, this team is all class and style. Authors Of Pain would also be great opponents for them, and they can pull up the careers of these great superstars.

