3 ways The Wyatt Family could reunite in WWE

Every modern-day WWE fan should probably recall The Wyatt Family. Debuting on the main roster in 2013, the faction headed by Bray Wyatt ran roughshod over the entire roster for years.

Several members have joined and left the stable. The late Luke Harper and Erick Rowan were the original members of The Wyatt Family; Braun Strowman joined them in August 2015. Randy Orton also briefly aligned himself with The Wyatts in 2016 during his storyline with The Eater of Worlds.

The Monster Among Men recently made a shocking comeback to WWE, fuelling speculation of a potential reunion with his former brethren, who are yet to re-sign with the company.

Owing to Harper's unfortunate passing in December 2020, a full-fledged reunion of the original Wyatt Family is impossible. However, the remaining members can reunite, and this listicle explores three ways the reunion could occur.

#3 The Men's Royal Rumble match could witness the reunion of The Wyatt Family

Considering Strowman is currently an active member of the WWE roster, he will most likely participate in the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match, provided he doesn't compete in any undercard match at the namesake event.

The Rumble match is notorious for its surprises and reunions. As some fans may recall, we did witness a brief reunion of The Wyatt Family in the 2015 Royal Rumble match. Bray Wyatt was dominating the competition before Harper entered. Erick Rowan attacked Curtis Axel, took his position, and brawled with his former brethren.

In the 2016 Royal Rumble match, The Wyatt Family dominated the field, eliminating several WWE Superstars, including Brock Lesnar.

WWE could pull something similar with Strowman, Wyatt, and Rowan in next year's thirty-man melee. Rowan and Wyatt could enter the Rumble as surprise entrants, and the three members can reunite for one night.

#2 The Wyatt Family could reunite against Judgment Day

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Dominik Mysterio is the latest member of The Judgment Day Dominik Mysterio is the latest member of The Judgment Day 👀 https://t.co/Im1fyuQlJE

At the moment, Judgment Day has to be the most dominant faction on RAW. The sinister team has only gotten stronger with the inclusion of the young Dominik Mysterio.

It remains to be seen whether Strowman will compete on RAW or SmackDown. However, if the monster wrestles for the red brand, he is bound to eventually confront the ominous faction, which parallels The Wyatt Family.

Even for a heavyweight with a mean streak like Strowman, the numbers game of Judgment Day will catch up. He made a few friends in his first run, most prominent of which were his Wyatt Family brethren - Erick Rowan and Bray Wyatt.

There is the extra addition of Rhea Ripley, but someone like Nikki A.S.H. could revert to her old roots as Nikki Kross to even the odds for the reunited family.

#1 The Wyatt Family could reunite to finish The Bloodline

Will we see this in WWE anytime soon?

Speaking of dominant factions, The Bloodline has been running the show on RAW and SmackDown for months. Under the leadership of Roman Reigns, the team has laid waste to every major superstar on the roster - from Brock Lesnar to Drew McIntyre.

With The Monster Among Men's shocking return, The Bloodline is under serious threat. The former Universal Champion is a plausible candidate to dethrone The Tribal Chief and end his tyrannical reign. There is also plenty of history between them. Who can forget their brutal matches in 2017, which saw Strowman destroy Reigns several times?

As with Judgment Day, Strowman cannot single-handedly take down The Bloodline. He would have to turn to his blood, enlisting Rowan and his former mentor Bray Wyatt.

The Wyatt Family vs. The Bloodline is a dream match that could headline any premium live event. The two teams could tear each other apart in the ring, and fans would love it.

Edited by Angana Roy