3 ways Triple H can change the industry at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

'Triple H' Paul Levesque is the head of creative for WWE and serves as the promotion's Chief Content Officer. The Game took over the reigns in 2022 when Vince McMahon retired, following various allegations coming to light about the latter. Once McMahon left over a year ago, Levesque was put in charge by TKO.

The King of Kings has had a great run so far, but he promises even bigger things to come. Triple H shared on social media that World Wrestling Entertainment was about to embark on an industry-changing weekend. While The Game didn't elaborate further, tonight is Elimination Chamber: Toronto. The 2025 edition of the premium live event is looking absolutely stacked, but it isn't entirely clear what about this weekend could be industry changing.

This article will take a look at a handful of ways Triple H's promise can be proven accurate. This includes a shocking shift from a top star, two of the most powerful legends coming together, and a potential massive angle, reminiscent of major faction debuts from the company's past.

Below are three ways Triple H can change the industry during WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 weekend.

#3. Cody Rhodes could turn heel and align with The Rock

Cody Rhodes is a star set to have a big night at Elimination Chamber Toronto. The Undisputed WWE Champion is scheduled to have a segment with one of the biggest stars in the world, The Rock.

The Final boss is a legend of the Stamford-based promotion and also a member of TKO's board of directors. He returned during WWE Friday Night SmackDown last week and made a bizarre offer to The American Nightmare. He wanted Cody Rhodes' soul.

More specifically, The Rock wants Cody to become his champion and essentially sell out to The Final Boss in exchange for riches and celebrity status he would have never dreamed of, for both his family and himself. While the offer sounds tempting, The Great One is too unpredictable and bizarre for Cody to accept, right?

Perhaps not. In what would be a groundbreaking move, The American Nightmare could turn heel and align himself with The Rock. This would be absolutely shocking and would shake the foundation of WWE as we know it. A heel Cody Rhodes with a TKO board member's blessings would shift the direction of the promotion considerably. That could be the big move Triple H was alluding to.

#2. A Shield or Nexus-style faction could invade

In 2010, The Nexus invaded WWE Monday Night RAW. Eight men, Wade Barrett, Daniel Bryan, Skip Sheffield, Darren Young, Heath Slater, Michael Tarver, Justin Gabriel, and David Otunga attacked CM Punk, John Cena, and others in a memorable debut.

Meanwhile, in 2012, the Stamford-based promotion saw the debut of The Shield. Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, and Roman Reigns made their stunning first appearance at Survivor Series where they laid out Ryback and helped CM Punk retain his WWE Championship.

Those two invasions led to dramatic creative shifts. The Nexus dominated much of the company for almost a year. Meanwhile, The Shield's influence can still be felt. At Elimination Chamber Toronto, something similar could happen.

Some kind of faction, either with NXT names or former stars from the company could debut and create carnage. For example, Rusev, Lana, Aleister Black, and perhaps another released star or two could come together. Alternatively, a group of rookies could make a splash and change the course of the creative direction of the promotion for months, if not years.

#1. John Cena could shockingly align himself with The Rock as the most powerful duo in WWE and Hollywood

As noted, The Rock asked Cody Rhodes for his soul. He also tried bribing The American Nightmare with gifts and clearly wants to have the Undisputed WWE Champion by his side. While Rhodes aligning with The Rock would be huge, it might not happen, with Cody's morals coming in the way.

However, there could be an even bigger shocker lined up. If Cody Rhodes doesn't accept The Rock's offer at WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto, John Cena shockingly could step up in his stead. Cena could turn heel for the first time in over 20 years tonight.

That alone would be an industry-changing moment, but it goes deeper. John Cena, much like The Rock, is a big star in Hollywood. He is also a wrestling legend and a 16-time World Champion. He arguably has more pull than almost anyone in pro wrestling.

If The Rock and John Cena unite with their power in both World Wrestling Entertainment and the greater entertainment industry, they could be unstoppable. Not just for their own fighting ability, but for the people they know, the money they control, and secrets they likely keep. This would change everything, and make the CCO's words ring true.

