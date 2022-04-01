3 ways WWE could book Cody Rhodes' return

Cody Rhodes went from being denied to undeniable. As he slowly built his name outside of WWE, he went from a mid-carder to a superstar. He even helped in creating All Elite Wrestling, WWE's rival promotion. Not only is he AEW's founding father, but he was also one of the EVPs during his stay with the company.

However, Tony Khan and Cody failed to reach an agreement to sign a new contract. Thus, after his exit from AEW, rumors have loomed that Cody is bound to return to his old company, and according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, he has already signed a deal.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Cody Rhodes has signed with WWE, multiple WWE sources have confirmed.



Rhodes inked his deal about 10-14 days ago.



- PWInsider Cody Rhodes has signed with WWE, multiple WWE sources have confirmed. Rhodes inked his deal about 10-14 days ago.- PWInsider https://t.co/C5ItzKHW89

If the reports are accurate, WWE now has the opportunity to make Rhodes a main eventer if his next run is successful. The American Nightmare has a fair chance of succeeding and fulfilling his full potential with all of the instruments at his disposal.

Here are three scenarios for booking Cody Rhodes' second WWE stint:

#1. Cody Rhodes should challenge the winner of Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

Will Cody challenge the winner of the main-event?

This scenario is a great way to establish Cody Rhodes as a main-eventer, and Vince McMahon can make it happen. What a swerve it would be if, instead of appearing as Rollins' mystery opponent, he shows up after the main event to challenge the Unified Champion.

WWE did this with John Cena and Brock Lesnar when they returned last year at Money In The Bank and SummerSlam, respectively. This would be an incredible way to re-introduce him to the WWE Universe. A program with the winner would position The American Nightmare as one of the top stars within the company, and it could help him become a bonafide star in the industry.

#2. Cody Rhodes should return on RAW after WrestleMania

Cody could debut on Raw after 'Mania

WWE can pull off another swerve by making Cody appear on RAW after WrestleMania instead. He can challenge the United States and Intercontinental Champions or immediately go for the Unified Universal Championship. If not, a program with the likes of AJ Styles, Edge, Bobby Lashley, and others is another way to lay down The American Nightmare's path.

#3. Cody Rhodes should appear on WrestleMania 38 as Seth Rollins' mystery opponent

Rhodes vs. Rollins is the most likely scenario.

Now here is the most anticipated and likeliest scenario. The wrestling world awaits the return of the prodigal son back home. Cody Rhodes will likely get a Hardy Boyz-esque pop in Dallas when he returns.

The American Nightmare's last WrestleMania appearance was also in the city of Dallas, under the moniker of Stardust. Thus, it is the perfect place to make his comeback.

However, there have been rumors of Rhodes possibly backing out of WrestleMania 38, according to Dave Meltzer. Therefore, fans must tune in to Day 1 of WrestleMania, where the Rollins match is scheduled to happen.

Drain Bamager #BlackpoolCombatClub @DrainBamager Interesting tidbit from Dave Meltzer: While he believes Cody Rhodes will be at WrestleMania, he said people close to him are saying it’s possible that he will back out of it.



LMFAO, what is even going on with Cody? Interesting tidbit from Dave Meltzer: While he believes Cody Rhodes will be at WrestleMania, he said people close to him are saying it’s possible that he will back out of it.LMFAO, what is even going on with Cody? https://t.co/dgkuRO17zJ

Cody Rhodes has built himself to be a household name in the industry, and he is even making a name for himself in Hollywood. WWE only needs to book him well, and they have another megastar in the company.

Jinder Mahal's heard an interesting rumor about Stone Cold Steve Austin that you can check out here

Edited by Prem Deshpande