3 ways WWE can add Bronson Reed to the Elimination Chamber match card

"Big" Bronson Reed had the opportunity of a lifetime to compete inside Elimination Chamber on home ground. Unfortunately, he lost his qualifying bout to Bobby Lashley on RAW, ending any hopes of facing Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL.

Reed was understandably disappointed because he desperately wanted to compete in his home country of Australia. Fortunately, all hope is not lost because WWE could still innovatively add the former NXT North American Champion to the card.

On that note, let's look at three ways WWE can add Bronson Reed to the Elimination Chamber match card

#3. Bronson Reed wins a "Last Chance" match

It may be a little too soon to absolutely exclude all the losers of the Elimination Chamber qualifying matches. Sami Zayn, Ivar, AJ Styles, and Bronson Reed have all lost their bouts, but each man deserves to enter the career-altering chamber to book their ticket to WrestleMania XL.

Triple H, Adam Pearce, and Nick Aldis could work out a deal: they could book a multi-man match or a free-for-all Battle Royal to determine the seventh person inside the chamber.

This would expand the field to include another superstar, and a precedent was set in February 2018 when seven superstars battled for the right to challenge Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 34.

A determined Reed could make good on his second opportunity and outlast the remaining candidates to book himself a place at the upcoming premium live event in Perth.

#2. Bronson Reed calls out the entire roster at Elimination Chamber

In a Digital Exclusive, "Big" Bronson Reed expressed his disappointment and heartbreak upon his loss to Bobby Lashley. He claimed he was close to "snapping."

It seems as if the former NXT North American Champion is undergoing a significant transformation. His size and freakish athleticism make him a prime candidate to become a "monster heel" and the build could start in his home country.

A furious Bronson Reed could call out the entire roster at Elimination Chamber. Although WWE could feed him an undercard fan favorite like Ricochet or R-Truth, an alternative would see him squash a tag team.

The New Day, The Creed Brothers, or the reunited Awesome Truth could do the honors for the Australian superstar.

#1. The returning Andrade challenges Reed to a match

Andrade made his stunning comeback at the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble. This was his first WWE appearance in over three years. On RAW, the company aired a vignette hyping his return, briefing fans on his history.

The former AEW star will likely receive a push upon his full-time return. As for his first feud, he may have a bone to pick with Bronson Reed, the person who eliminated him from the Rumble match.

Reed entered at No. 16 and tossed out Andrade to end the latter's dreams of main-eventing Mania. WWE could adroitly convert this into a storyline, making it the former US Champion's first feud.

Obviously, this would also place Reed on the card for Elimination Chamber.

