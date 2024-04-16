3 ways WWE can crown the new Women's World Champion on RAW next week

The latest episode of WWE RAW kicked off with Rhea Ripley relinquishing the Women's World Championship after getting injured following Liv Morgan's attack last week. It undoubtedly did not do justice to Mami's title run, as she was a great representative of the Women's World Championship on Monday Night RAW. Fans wanted to see the new heights The Eradicator would have taken the title to, but now it is just another broken dream.

However, the vacated title will not remain that way for long. The Stamford-based promotion will be crowning a new Women's World Champion next week, and the strongest choices are Becky Lynch or Liv Morgan. Nevertheless, they cannot just be handed the opportunity, it will have to be set up as a fair game.

Here are three ways WWE can crown the next Women's World Champion on RAW next week.

#3. Last Woman Standing Match for WWE RAW's women's roster

WWE RAW's women's roster has a variety of talent such as Liv Morgan, Nia Jax, Chelsea Green, Ivy Nile, and Indi Hartwell, among others. Some female stars have never had the platform to face other stars on the main roster.

Hence, to give everyone a platform to showcase their talent and to use as many stunts as possible, the Stamford-based promotion can have a Last Woman Standing Match for the female WWE Superstars. Maybe it won't be all the women on the roster, but most of them can be allowed to show what they are capable of in a hard-hitting match.

#2. The classic Ladder Match for the women

WWE's ladder matches do not need any introduction. These matches can become extremely traumatic for viewers, especially when superstars drop one another from the ladders and execute high-risk maneuvers.

To ensure Rhea Ripley's replacement is as capable of enduring the challenges that one faces as a champion, the Stamford-based promotion can put Monday Night RAW's female performers in a Ladder Match. It will test a superstar's strategic planning, being able to battle multiple superstars at once, and their ability to dominate in the ring as Ripley did.

#1. Two of Rhea Ripley's biggest rivals go up against each other

Currently, Liv Morgan seems to be the choice for the Women's World Championship. However, Nia Jax has also claimed that nobody can stand in her way to get her hands on the title.

With that being said, both Morgan and Jax seem to have the same passion to become the champion who replaces Rhea Ripley. The upcoming episode of RAW can witness the two stars in a singles match to determine the new Women's World Champion.

