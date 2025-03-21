3 ways WWE can drive a wedge between Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman on SmackDown tonight

Tonight, Roman Reigns will make his return to WWE SmackDown. The OTC will be making his presence felt in Bologna, Italy, and alongside him will be Paul Heyman. However, there is a lot for Reigns and his Wiseman to discuss.

For context, on the last episode of RAW before WWE's European Tour, Roman Reigns returned for the first time since the Royal Rumble and laid out both Seth Rollins and CM Punk. While some may say the attack on Rollins was warranted, what he did to The Best in the World seemed unnecessary.

However, there was a reason behind Roman Reigns' actions. He did not like seeing Paul Heyman go to the aid of CM Punk. This clearly infuriated Reigns, as the relationship between him and his Wiseman seems to be slowly deteriorating.

With that in mind, here are three ways WWE could drive a wedge between them on tonight's SmackDown.

#3. Seth Rollins plants seeds of doubt in Roman Reigns' mind

Heading into tonight's episode, all three superstars involved in the altercation at Madison Square Garden will be in attendance. In other words, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins will exchange words on SmackDown.

Taking this into consideration, WWE could have Rollins sow the seeds of discord in Reigns' mind. Having once gone by the nickname, The Architect, Rollins could carefully craft his words in such a way that Reigns begins to doubt Heyman's allegiances.

#2. Paul Heyman once again goes to the aid of CM Punk

Given the animosity between the three superstars, tonight's confrontation isn't likely to end amicably. There is a good chance that the segment will end in a brawl, and this could be one of the ways WWE drives a wedge between Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns.

Should things get heated, it's safe to say that all three men will leave Bologna a little battered and bruised. However, perhaps Punk may get the worst of it, prompting Heyman to once again check up on him. Seeing this, Reigns could become livid, and in the process, he could lose trust in his Wiseman.

#1. Heyman finally reveals the favor he owes CM Punk

One of the reasons the WWE Universe is being treated to this feud between Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk is the favor Paul Heyman owes. In return for his participation in Survivor Series: WarGames, Heyman promised Punk a favor.

Well, perhaps Punk could choose to cash in on said favor tonight on SmackDown. He could force Heyman to reveal what it is. It could be anything, from forcing Reigns to do something for Punk to perhaps leaving the OTC and joining Punk's side as his manager.

Either way, tonight's episode of SmackDown, and especially this confrontation, is bound to be exciting.

