3 Ways WWE can fix John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes heading into WrestleMania 41

In the latest episode of WWE RAW on Netflix, John Cena and Cody Rhodes again engaged in a promo segment. This unfolded when the 16-time World Champion initially appeared in front of the live crowd and started bashing them. Even this time, Cena pointed out Ric Flair and affirmed that he would let fans forget his name by winning the 17th World Championship.

Ad

When the American Nightmare arrived, he tried to engage in a physical altercation with Cena, but the Franchise Player left the ring. This week's segment was indeed impactful but somewhat similar to what we saw last week. So, as we are just a few days away from WrestleMania, WWE needs to create a good build for the Undisputed WWE Championship match.

In this article, we will discuss three ways the Stamford-based promotion can fix the John Cena vs Cody Rhodes feud heading into WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Trending

#3. A physical brawl between these two stars could fix things

Expand Tweet

Ad

One of the things that WWE needs to do to make things better is to let both the stars put their hands on each other. Cody Rhodes gave an open invitation to Cena for a physical altercation, but the Franchise Player refused.

However, a brawl between them will surely ignite more hype among the fans and aid WWE in fixing their rivalry ahead of WrestleMania 41. Previously, we have seen how Cena has been involved in iconic brawls.

Ad

#2. John Cena must pose a real threat to the WWE Universe

Expand Tweet

Ad

John Cena promised fans to ruin the wrestling entirely. The Cenation Leader also mentioned the Spinner Championship and recalled how fans baselessly criticized that title. So, with the veteran's motive to ruin wrestling, he must pose a real threat to fans.

One potential threat is Cena's affirmation that if he wins the Undisputed Title at WrestleMania, he will bring the Spinner Title again.

#1. By incorporating The Rock into the storyline

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Rock was part of the storyline at Elimination Chamber 2025 when Cena turned heel and joined sides with The Final Boss. Since then, there has been no reference or appearance of the People's Champion in the entire Rhodes and Cena feud. So, one of the things that Triple H can do to fix the Undisputed Title feud is to incorporate The Rock in the storyline again.

This could be done by the Final Boss' physical appearance or by letting Cena explain his relationship with the Hollywood star and why he joined forces with him at Elimination Chamber.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE