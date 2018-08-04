3 ways WWE can make Dean Ambrose the next big thing on Raw after Lesnar's departure

Heel Ambrose would be an entertaining prospect

“The Lunatic Fringe” Dean Ambrose is currently recovering from a triceps injury which he suffered in last year's December. He was injured during a match on Monday Night Raw, where he teamed up with Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan to took out the Bar and Samoa Joe.

Due to his injury, he missed WrestleMania 34 as well as several other pay-per-views and live events too. Fans are eagerly waiting for him to return to the ring. There were many rumors in the past that Dean Ambrose will return as a heel wrestler and now rumors are saying that he could return to team up again with Seth Rollins.

On the other hand, Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is currently scheduled to face Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. This could be his last match in the company as he recently challenged UFC star Daniel Cormier for the heavyweight title.

Fans are very curious to see Ambrose return to the ring and after Lesnar's departure from the company, he can become the next top star of the red brand. Today in this article, we will take a look at three ways WWE can make Ambrose the next big thing on Raw.

#3 Heel Turn

He can easily portray the character of a heel

Ambrose is a great babyface wrestler in the WWE but he has been a face for many years. His Shield-brother Seth Rollins had a great heel turn in the past, and now he is getting great support from the fans. If the WWE wants to increase their ratings then they need a great heel in their flagship show.

Currently, in Raw, there are only a few heel wrestlers and they need someone who can increase their ratings.

Whenever Lesnar returns to the Raw, the ratings increase significantly but he makes only a few appearances. So if a heel Ambrose returns to the ring then he can do great things in the company. He is a full-time wrestler and this will help WWE to get high ratings every week.

