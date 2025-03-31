3 Ways WWE can make Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest at WrestleMania 41 more interesting

Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest are on a massive collision course for WrestleMania 41. The two big men have been at each other's throats for a while, with the animosity growing with every passing week.

However, despite solid storytelling and great character work, fan interest in McIntyre vs. Priest has been underwhelming. Following a tremendous 2024, the WWE Universe feels that The Scottish Warrior deserved a more high-profile match at The Show of Shows.

There were also murmurs of McIntyre's disappointment over his WrestleMania plans. Nonetheless, Triple H could take extra measures to add more intrigue to the McIntyre-Priest saga, aiding the overall perception of the feud.

Here are three ways WWE can make the potential match between Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest more interesting at WrestleMania 41:

#3. Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest may battle in a Street Fight at WrestleMania 41

The Scottish Warrior and The Punisher have no love lost for each other. The intensity of their rivalry has steadily increased. This past week on SmackDown, it reached a critical juncture.

Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre brawled backstage, and the brawl ended with The Archer of Infamy putting The Scottish Psychopath through a windshield with a South of Heaven Chokeslam. The brutality and aggression will only increase heading into The Show of Shows.

Hence, a standard one-on-one match would not befit a rivalry infested with immeasurable hatred. A Street Fight would give McIntyre and Priest more freedom and options to put their feud to rest.

Both men are incredibly talented, and they will likely wreak havoc in a thrilling Street Fight in Las Vegas.

#2. The winner could become the number-one contender for the Undisputed WWE Championship

Triple H would be wise to prepare for the post-WrestleMania 41 season beforehand. Fan interest tends to dwindle in the wake of The Show of Shows, and dropping major teases may keep the WWE Universe invested.

Having said that, WWE could elevate the stakes of the potential Drew McIntyre-Damian Priest encounter by making it a number-one contender's match for the Undisputed WWE Title. The Scottish Warrior has been eyeing reigning champion Cody Rhodes for a while, and a title feud may begin soon after The Showcase of The Immortals.

John Cena vs. Drew McIntyre is also a title feud worth exploring. However, fans shouldn't underestimate Priest, a former World Heavyweight Champion, who may prove to be a fine challenger for the Undisputed WWE Title.

#1. The Undertaker could get involved in the Drew McIntyre-Damian Priest saga

This past week on SmackDown, Drew McIntyre called Damian Priest a "Temu Undertaker!" Later that night, after the former Judgment Day member put The Scottish Warrior through a car's windshield, he said, "Rest in Peace!"

Although this is pure speculation, The Undertaker could get involved in the McIntyre-Priest saga. The Phenom could appear on the last SmackDown before 'Mania to declare his support for Priest.

Alternatively, the Triple H-led creative team could confirm the Hall of Famer's appearance for WrestleMania, in which case he could help The Punisher bag an important win over McIntyre in their potential match.

The Deadman is one of the most revered figures in WWE history. His involvement would elevate interest in the feud and make Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest at WrestleMania look like a big deal.

