3 ways WWE can make Raw more entertaining (24 June 2019)

Amit Shukla FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.06K // 24 Jun 2019, 21:17 IST

Intergender match on the way, WWE?

Stomping Grounds was one of the best pay per views from the company in recent times. The WWE Universe didn't expect Lacey Evans as the special guest referee as well as the attack by the Lasskicker on her. Not only did adding The Sassy Southern Belle to the Universal Championship match made the show better, but it also raised the stakes of the match and beyond.

The WWE Universe was left asking for more on Sunday, and it was a great way to entice fans for some great action in the following weeks. With the way, things panned out at WWE Stomping Grounds, we can be sure that the company will try to take things a notch higher and make it a wonderful experience by the time Raw goes off the air.

With that in mind, let's look at things that can happen on the show:

#3 Triple H meets The Club and makes the moment 'Too Sweet'

Triple H is scheduled to perform with The Club on 28th June in Tokyo’s Ryōgoku Sumo Hall. The match is going to make waves as the opponents are also good performers. With Samoa Joe, Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley & Drew McIntyre joining forces against The Club, the match should go places.

HHH knows how to cut a powerful promo, and if his opponents from this Friday decide to take a jibe at the WWE COO and his new group, then the Cerebral Assassin knows how to put them in their place.

This back and forth promo will definitely be worth the time and should happen on Raw. Well, that's not all, because we have some more segments that will keep the fans on the edge of their seats and this could be quality television at the end of the day.

