×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 ways WWE can make Raw more entertaining (24 June 2019)

Amit Shukla
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.06K   //    24 Jun 2019, 21:17 IST

Intergender match on the way, WWE?
Intergender match on the way, WWE?

Stomping Grounds was one of the best pay per views from the company in recent times. The WWE Universe didn't expect Lacey Evans as the special guest referee as well as the attack by the Lasskicker on her. Not only did adding The Sassy Southern Belle to the Universal Championship match made the show better, but it also raised the stakes of the match and beyond.

The WWE Universe was left asking for more on Sunday, and it was a great way to entice fans for some great action in the following weeks. With the way, things panned out at WWE Stomping Grounds, we can be sure that the company will try to take things a notch higher and make it a wonderful experience by the time Raw goes off the air.

With that in mind, let's look at things that can happen on the show:

#3 Triple H meets The Club and makes the moment 'Too Sweet'

Triple H is scheduled to perform with The Club on 28th June in Tokyo’s Ryōgoku Sumo Hall. The match is going to make waves as the opponents are also good performers. With Samoa Joe, Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley & Drew McIntyre joining forces against The Club, the match should go places.

HHH knows how to cut a powerful promo, and if his opponents from this Friday decide to take a jibe at the WWE COO and his new group, then the Cerebral Assassin knows how to put them in their place.

This back and forth promo will definitely be worth the time and should happen on Raw. Well, that's not all, because we have some more segments that will keep the fans on the edge of their seats and this could be quality television at the end of the day.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
WWE Raw R-Truth Bray Wyatt
Advertisement
WWE Raw: 5 Burning questions before this week's episode (June 24, 2019)
RELATED STORY
5 crazy ways WWE could use Bray Wyatt on RAW (June 17th, 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW: 5 ways to make tonight's show exciting (3rd June 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE News: R-Truth defends 24/7 Title under the ring on Raw
RELATED STORY
3 Interesting observations from this week's RAW (June 17, 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW (17th June 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Location, & more of Monday Night RAW before Stomping Grounds 2019
RELATED STORY
5 ways WWE can make the 24/7 title the best part of its programming
RELATED STORY
5 ridiculous WWE ideas that became incredibly popular
RELATED STORY
WWE Raw: 5 huge mistakes WWE made on this week’s episode (June 3, 2019)
RELATED STORY
3 Hilarious botches you missed this week on Raw (June 17th, 2019)
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us