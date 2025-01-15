3 ways WWE can setup Charlotte Flair vs. Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41

Charlotte Flair vs. Tiffany Stratton is a dream match many want to see ever since the latter joined WWE's main roster last year. It seems like this encounter is closer to happening en route to WrestleMania 41.

Charlotte Flair got injured during a match against Asuka on SmackDown in December 2023. She has been absent from WWE television since then, and while Flair was recovering, Tiffany Stratton was drafted to the blue brand and quickly rose to the ranks, eventually becoming the Women's Champion. With reports emerging that The Queen was set to return soon, it's possible that both women can finally engage in a feud fitting for a WrestleMania stage.

For this list, we will look at three ways WWE can set up Charlotte Flair vs Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41:

#3. Charlotte Flair can win the WWE Women's Royal Rumble

The easiest way to get Charlotte back on top and in the title picture is by making her return in the Women's Royal Rumble and booking her to win the match.

Stratton can initially convince her to pick Rhea Ripley, who defeated Charlotte at WrestleMania 39 to become the SmackDown Women's Champion, only for Flair to pick Tiffany instead. Winning the Rumble is also a way for the veteran to showcase that she deserves the title match like any other person.

#2. Charlotte Flair vs. Tiffany Stratton can add a hint of personal drama

As many may know, Tiffany cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax to become the Women's Champion. Before this happened, she and The Irresistible Force became close friends on the brand. Interestingly, another close friend of Jax's on the brand is Flair.

Charlotte and Nia have a close relationship in real life, which is something that can be used in the feud of Flair and Stratton. The Queen can reason that The Buff Barbie messed with Flair's friend, who has supported her in her journey.

#1. Charlotte Flair prevents Tiffany Stratton from being the next Queen of WWE

For the next few weeks on the Stamford-based promotion, Tiffany can act as if she's on the top of the roster and begin calling herself the new Queen of SmackDown, which will most likely not land well with Charlotte.

For their possible feud, Flair's motivation can be to take back everything she has lost out of the blue, championship, spot at the top, and even being referred to as "The Queen." As for Tiffany, this can be a chance to prove that she can be on the same level as Flair.

