3 ways WWE could book Drew McIntyre versus Seth Rollins at Extreme Rules

Amit Shukla FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 1.51K // 11 Jul 2018, 19:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

They brought the house down during Raw's main event

Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins ended Raw in a powerful fashion, and it has kept the WWE Universe buzzing about how we can see them settle their differences.

With Extreme Rules coming up this Sunday, it is only a matter of time before the company announces a match between the two powerhouse performers. It might sound too hasty but never count out the fact that the WWE would like to invest in a match of this proportion without fail at the PPV.

It is important that the WWE looks into their feud with not just this pay-per-view in mind because they are class performers and know how to build a feud over time.

They have the mic skills, the in-ring skills and of course the charisma that is required to be a main event star, and they can pull off any match with ease.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the kind of matches through which WWE can book this feud at Extreme Rules.

#3 No holds barred match

Havoc guaranteed

We are just days away from Extreme Rules, and it would be only fitting if the company books them in a match that has no limits. A match of such proportion will ensure that the two wrestlers give it all they have and in turn create more money and more views for the company.

The two wrestlers know how to put on a great match, and it would be nice if the company gives them good TV time instead of putting their match in the pre-show. Both wrestlers are major players, and not after-thoughts. But with the card already stacked, it would be a tough call for the company as well.

If their match isn't more than 15 minutes, then it would ruin the value of the feud they have built over several weeks.