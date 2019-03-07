WWE Fastlane 2019 : 3 ways WWE could surprise us

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 4.50K // 07 Mar 2019, 14:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Time for another heel turn?

The road to WrestleMania is nearing its end as we are about to get the final PPV before the show of shows, Fastlane. The final card is set with 8 matches on the lineup. Even though there doesn't seem to be a chance of WWE swerving us at the last stop before WrestleMania, you can never tell what the creative has in store for us.

Let's take a look at three possible ways WWE could leave us in shock by the end of WWE Fastlane

#3 Lacey Evans attacks Asuka

Will Lacey fight Asuka at Mania?

The newest NXT call-up has been making waves on both brands with her short appearances and interruptions between matches. It is rumoured that Lacey could go on to face The Empress of Tomorrow at WrestleMania 35.

After Asuka disposes of Mandy Rose, Lacey Evans could come out of nowhere to attack a distraught Asuka. Even though Evans' gimmick is of a sophisticated lady, she is an actual former marine. Pair this up with a legit badass in Asuka and we have a match that could steal the show on any card it is put in.

The build-up to Asuka vs Lacey could begin at Fastlane, immediately after Asuka adds another victim to her long list of victories.

#2 Shane McMahon turns heel

Crown Jewel, where this storyline kicked off

The Fastlane PPV is emanating from The Miz's hometown, and the duo is set to face off against The Usos in a rematch for the tag team titles. The general consensus is that The Miz will turn on Shane after losing the match, if history is to be believed.

Advertisement

This time though, WWE might take another road and turn Shane heel in the process. Shane hasn't been a heel since more than a decade, and this turn is a long time coming. Add to that the rumours of an eventual Shane heel turn, and we have an intriguing story in our hands.

Shane turning on The Miz and beating the tar out of him is exactly the kind of thing this storyline needs at the moment, in order to make the fans care about the Mania match between these two.

1 / 2 NEXT

Advertisement