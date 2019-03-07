×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Fastlane 2019 : 3 ways WWE could surprise us 

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
4.50K   //    07 Mar 2019, 14:03 IST

Time for another heel turn?
Time for another heel turn?

The road to WrestleMania is nearing its end as we are about to get the final PPV before the show of shows, Fastlane. The final card is set with 8 matches on the lineup. Even though there doesn't seem to be a chance of WWE swerving us at the last stop before WrestleMania, you can never tell what the creative has in store for us.

Let's take a look at three possible ways WWE could leave us in shock by the end of WWE Fastlane

#3 Lacey Evans attacks Asuka

Will Lacey fight Asuka at Mania?
Will Lacey fight Asuka at Mania?

The newest NXT call-up has been making waves on both brands with her short appearances and interruptions between matches. It is rumoured that Lacey could go on to face The Empress of Tomorrow at WrestleMania 35.

After Asuka disposes of Mandy Rose, Lacey Evans could come out of nowhere to attack a distraught Asuka. Even though Evans' gimmick is of a sophisticated lady, she is an actual former marine. Pair this up with a legit badass in Asuka and we have a match that could steal the show on any card it is put in.

The build-up to Asuka vs Lacey could begin at Fastlane, immediately after Asuka adds another victim to her long list of victories.

#2 Shane McMahon turns heel

Crown Jewel, where this storyline kicked off
Crown Jewel, where this storyline kicked off

The Fastlane PPV is emanating from The Miz's hometown, and the duo is set to face off against The Usos in a rematch for the tag team titles. The general consensus is that The Miz will turn on Shane after losing the match, if history is to be believed.

Advertisement

This time though, WWE might take another road and turn Shane heel in the process. Shane hasn't been a heel since more than a decade, and this turn is a long time coming. Add to that the rumours of an eventual Shane heel turn, and we have an intriguing story in our hands.

Shane turning on The Miz and beating the tar out of him is exactly the kind of thing this storyline needs at the moment, in order to make the fans care about the Mania match between these two.

1 / 2 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Fastlane 2019 Roman Reigns Seth Rollins Leisure Reading
Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Abhilash has been an avid WWE fan as well as a Cricket enthusiast since the past 17 years. On a hot summer afternoon of April 2002, he stumbled upon an episode of WWE Afterburn on TenSports, and watched in awe as a 290 lbs beast named Brock Lesnar entered the arena, with Paul Heyman. Abhilash's dream is to watch Wrestlemania in person someday. Just weeks after his introduction to pro-wrestling, Abhilash's passion for Cricket kicked off when he watched two youngsters, Yuvraj and Kaif, rescue a fledgling India and chase the mammoth target of 326 to win the Natwest Trophy. Abhilash idolizes the Sri Lankan legend, Muralitharan. A quick Google search on him leads to videos of him imitating his idol in Cricket nets. He made headlines back in 2017 when his bowling video crossed 90k views on Youtube. Abhilash was previously an editor on a comic book website, "Culture Popcorn". His first novel, "The Rural Banker", chronicling his journey as a banker, is going to be published soon.
3 ways WWE could shock the fans at Fastlane
RELATED STORY
3 ways WWE could end Daniel Bryan vs Kofi Kingston at Fastlane
RELATED STORY
3 ways WWE can book Becky Vs Charlotte at Fastlane
RELATED STORY
WWE Fastlane: Facts you should know
RELATED STORY
WWE Fastlane 2019: 3 matches that could steal the show 
RELATED STORY
3 things that could happen at Fastlane
RELATED STORY
4 things that could happen at Fastlane 2019
RELATED STORY
5 Surprises that could happen at WWE Fastlane 2019
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Dean Ambrose should turn heel at WWE Fastlane 2019
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Kevin Owens replaced Kofi Kingston at Fastlane
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us