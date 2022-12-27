3 ways WWE could split the World Championships in 2023

WWE have been in a bit of a predicament since they decided to fuse the world titles at WrestleMania 38. While it resulted in the most significant main event match in the company's history, it also resulted in fewer world championship matches.

With the Universal Championship and the WWE Championship in Roman Reigns' custody, challengers can only take on one superstar. That, coupled with his part-time schedule, means the company can book a reduced number of title matches. Whisper it quietly, but it is kind of the same situation as when Brock Lesnar was holding the Universal Title hostage all those years ago.

Reigns is a top-level final boss champion, but there are more pros than cons in splitting the two belts. In light of recent reports stating Triple H's plans to separate them again, we explore how he can do so and turn the landscape back to what it was before WrestleMania 38.

#3 On our list of ways WWE could split the World Championships in 2023: A RAW Superstar challenges Roman Reigns to make his show relevant again

RAW needs someone to step up and bring the gold home

The biggest loser of Roman Reigns unifying the two world titles was not Brock Lesnar, but Monday Night RAW. The show lost its top championship and hasn't had it in nearly a year. It has gotten to the point where if it weren't for the United States Championship, the women's division and one or two workhorses, it would be a skippable three hours.

While that may sound a bit harsh, it also isn't far from the truth. SmackDown is the definitive A-show due to both titles being there. RAW Superstars have rarely had a sniff at Reigns' belts since he won the lot at WrestleMania 38. As such, it is time for the red show to take one of them back again.

Someone like Cody Rhodes, who has outlined his desire to become world champion, could challenge The Tribal Chief, but do so for one title. He would be representing his colleagues on RAW and fighting for the top prize in sports entertainment, thereby giving us a match with astronomical high stakes.

#2 Have the next Mr. Money in the Bank cash in on one title

Before you call us out stating that Roman Reigns' current two-belt reign is recognized as one championship, let us say that it doesn't matter. For one, this year saw the Money in the Bank briefcase being cashed in on the United States Championship, so rules are clearly not a priority for anyone involved.

Secondly, where does it say in the MITB rules that you can cash the contract in on two titles at the same time? Throughout history, we have never seen someone cash it in and walk away with more than one belt. As such, should the next Mr. Money in the Bank cash in on the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, he should be told that his match will only be contested for one of the championships.

WWE should then have the contract holder beat the champion and walk away with said title. This would split the world championships and restore the natural order of things.

#1 Have the Royal Rumble winner and the Elimination Chamber winner wrestle separate matches

Traditionally, whoever wins the Royal Rumble match has a guaranteed world title opportunity in their hands. The same goes for the winner of the Elimination Chamber contest. This year, both matches will be held before WrestleMania 39, which gives WWE a golden opportunity to split the world championships.

Think about it. If the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber match winners both challenge Roman Reigns, it presents a bit of a problem. While WWE can always shoehorn the three men into a triple threat match, that's not what either challenger would want.

The way to solve this issue is to give one man a shot at the Universal Championship and the other a match for the WWE Championship. Reigns losing one or both of these matches would result in two world title holders like it was a year ago. Such a scenario would also allow The Head of the Table to continue being world champion and extend his record-breaking reign while also serving the purpose of showcasing his kryptonite.

