3 Ways WWE could utilize Cristiano Ronaldo for Crown Jewel 2023

WWE is reportedly looking to secure Cristiano Ronaldo for Crown Jewel 2023. The Portuguese star is one of the most marketable athletes in the world. He's also extremely popular among pro wrestling fans.

Vince McMahon and company would undoubtedly expose WWE to a much bigger audience should they get the iconic footballer on board for their next big Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia.

Reports of WWE's interest in bringing Cristiano Ronaldo for Crown Jewel 2023 started circulating online after Vince McMahon’s promotion officially merged with UFC.

Expand Tweet

The new company, TKO Group Holdings, appeared on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, September 12. The ceremony was attended by WWE and UFC bigwigs, including Dana White, Vince McMahon, Nick Khan, and Triple H.

Here are three ways WWE could utilize Cristiano Ronaldo for Crown Jewel 2023.

#3. Have him interact with WWE Superstars backstage

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the biggest names in the history of sports. He’s a world-class athlete with hundreds of millions of followers on social media. WWE knows it can make good fortune if it gets CR7 on board for Crown Jewel.

The sports entertainment juggernaut could showcase his appearance by having him interact with WWE Superstars backstage. The Al-Nassr Forward could work a backstage segment with some of the most famous names in WWE, such as John Cena.

#2. Show him in the crowd at Crown Jewel 2023

Pro athletes are no strangers to making cameos at WWE events. From Tyson Fury to George Kittle, many have attended WWE events as fans. Some have even gotten physical, which we’ll cover in the next point.

Ronaldo could show up as a ‘superstar guest’ at Crown Jewel. Triple H could have cameras film him in the crowd. Even his former coach at Real Madrid, José Mourinho, received the WWE treatment a couple of years back – courtesy of Shane McMahon.

#1. Cristiano Ronaldo gets physical

This could be huge for WWE in more than one way. The sports entertainment juggernaut has mostly benefitted from crossovers with celebrities and athletes.

They got Ronaldo’s former Manchester United teammate, Wayne Rooney, to slap Wade Barrett at a WWE RAW event in Manchester several years ago.

Ronaldo could work a brief angle where he could get physical with a WWE Superstar. Grayson Waller is someone who could perform the angle to perfection. The Arrogant Aussie is a heat magnet. He could talk trash to Ronaldo before getting the taste slapped out of his mouth.

Fans must wait to see if Cristiano Ronaldo agrees to appear at WWE Crown Jewel 2023.