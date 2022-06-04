3 Winners from WWE Hell in a Cell 2010: How do they look 12 years later?

WWE Hell in a Cell is scheduled to take place this Sunday at Rosemont's Allstate Arena. If you're keeping score at home, the 2022 edition of this show marks the 14th time WWE has produced a Hell in a Cell event.

While the latest installment is less than a week away, this article serves as a callback to yesteryear. The proverbial blast from the past. A throwback to the year 2010.

Here are a few winners from Hell in a Cell 2010 and the 411 about what they've been up to since then.

#3 Wade Barrett is now a broadcast journalist on NXT 2.0

While the former 5-time Intercontinental Champion calls the action on NXT with Vic Joseph right now, Wade Barrett was a huge deal as an active competitor in 2010.

His main roster debut is living proof of that, as he was initially the leader of The Nexus; a villainous group of disgruntled NXT Superstars looking to make a name for themselves in WWE by any means necessary.

The faction ran roughshod over the company for a few months, but their momentum would soon be stunted at SummerSlam in 2010 when Team WWE defeated Team NXT in a 7-on-7 elimination style bout.

This wouldn't spell the end for Barrett's group just yet, as they'd continue to feud with WWE's cream of the crop through the fall of that same year. John Cena was perhaps the most notable of them all.

Barrett defeated Cena at the 2010 edition of Hell in a Cell, with the special stipulation being that if Cena lost, he'd be forced to join The Nexus. Considering the fact that the 16-time world champion went on to make life miserable for The Nexus in the months that followed him joining. It's safe to say that Barrett probably regrets the decision.

Nowadays, you can catch Wade Barrett calling the action on NXT 2.0 and thirsting over the current NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose whenever possible.

#2 Edge is actively seeking new members for The Judgement Day

The year 2010 was quite a rollercoaster for The Rated-R Superstar. He returned to action at that year's Royal Rumble and outlasted 29 other competitors for a World Heavyweight Title match at WrestleMania.

He reverted back to his old heelish ways shortly after a heartbreaking loss to Chris Jericho at the event. He quickly turned babyface yet again a few month later, toppling The Big Red Monster Kane towards the very end of the year to once again recapture the coveted World Heavyweight Championship.

Somewhere in the midst of all this, Edge and Jack Swagger started beefing with one another.

Some highlights include Edge making fun of Swagger's lisp and the newcomer then cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase and becoming champion. The two also squared off at that year's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

It wasn't the longest bout in the world and it wasn't what anyone considered to be a "main event". However, when the dust settled, it was Edge who picked up the win that night.

Currently, The Rated-R Superstar competes on RAW as the leader of The Judgement Day and if you haven't heard, they're looking for new recruits.

So, who do you think will join? Finn Balor? AJ Styles? Liv Morgan? Brooklyn Brawler? Just Joe?

#1 WWE Superstar Kane is now the Mayor of Knox County

Hey, you may know him as Mayor Glenn now, but believe it or not, that very same person was deemed The Devil's Favorite Demon over a decade ago.

Kane made his WWE debut at the Bad Blood pay-per-view in 1997, where he interfered in the first ever HIAC match. During his interference, he took out his storyline brother, The Undertaker.

Now, over a decade later, their paths have crossed yet again.

But this time it was for the World Heavyweight Championship. Kane was no longer a rookie monster, he'd evolved into The Devil's Favorite Demon. This time, The Brothers of Destruction were slated to do battle in WWE's most sinister structure.

Kane would go on to defeat The Deadman that night and compete for several more years.

The Big Red Hall of Famer is currently the Mayor of Knox County, but you probably don't need to read an article to know that bit of info.

