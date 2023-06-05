3 women Seth Rollins dated before marrying Becky Lynch

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are one of WWE's power couples in recent years. The couple has showcased that they are a great team both inside and outside the ring. Although they have worked together for years in the company, it took a while before they began seeing each other in a romantic sense.

For this list, we are going to look at some of the women Seth Rollins dated before he officially tied the knot with Becky Lynch in 2021.

#3. Leighla Schultz and Seth Rollins were together before the latter was in WWE

One of the most notable exes Seth Rollins had was hair stylist Leighla Schultz. The former couple were together before he even debuted in WWE, and they never shied away from sharing their relationship in public.

Seth and Leighla began dating in 2008 when the former was still part of the independent circuit. She was there when he moved to Ring of Honor, FCW, NXT, and eventually, the main roster. They eventually became engaged in 2014, but the marriage never followed.

In February 2015, private photos of Rollins and former NXT star Zahra Schreiber were shared on his social media. Since his account was connected to the Stamford-based promotion, its contents were republished by WWE.com. Seth released an apology for what happened later on social media. It's safe to say that their engagement was called off, and the couple broke up not long after.

#2. Seth Rollins began dating Zahra Schreiber after his break-up with Leighla

After the alleged affair between Seth and Zahra Schreiber was revealed by Leighla, the former WWE couple then began dating each other publicly. Both of them were spotted at multiple events as they were both working for the company at the time. However, their similar career choice was not enough to keep them together.

Wrestling fans found Zahra's old social media posts, which included some swastika photos. Fans also uncovered old screenshots of her using slurs and racial comments. She was released from the Stamford-based promotion in August 2015. They broke up in February 2016.

#1. Seth Rollins began dating Sarah Alesandrelli in December 2016

Seth's next relationship was with Sarah Alesandrelli. She was a former bartender in Texas and also own a boutique. From the looks of it, they might have been connected with mutual friends. It has been noted that she's friends with Noelle Foley, Mick Foley's daughter, and Scarlett.

The relationship between both of them was also public as they also attended a few WWE events in the past, most notably in the 2018 Hall of Fame ceremony. However, their relationship ended in February 2019, but it seems like they're still on good terms.

