3 Women WWE star Seth Rollins was romantically linked with before marrying Becky Lynch

The reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins, is undoubtedly one of the most dedicated and accomplished names in the history of the wrestling industry. The star is considered to be one of the most skilled names in the entire industry, and his work throughout his career has proved why he is a future WWE Hall of Famer.While Rollins’ professional life has undoubtedly been incredible, things seemingly are similar in his personal life as well. The Visionary is married to former Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, and the couple also has a daughter named Roux. Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins have been quite vocal as well as appreciative about each other in the media, and have also been paired together on TV in their recent storyline against CM Punk and the returning AJ Lee.While Rollins’ current married life seems stable and happy alongside Becky Lynch, he has dated a few names before The Man entered his life. The Visionary’s past is not well-documented, and fans might not know a lot about him. Let’s check out a few women that Rollins dated before his life with Lynch.#3. Leighla SchultzBefore Seth Rollins made it to WWE, he dated a hairstylist turned professional wrestler named Leighla Schultz. The two started dating back in 2008, and they were not very private about their relationship. Rather, the couple made a number of appearances together all around the world, announcing their relationship to fans.Rollins and Schultz got engaged back in 2014, but their relationship soon took a turn, and the two decided to call off their wedding and end the relationship. A few private pictures of Schultz were leaked on Rollins’ social media, which marked a big controversy among the couple as well, ending things on a disappointing note.#2. Former WWE NXT star Zahra SchreiberSeth Rollins dated former NXT star Zahra Schreiber at one point. While the couple didn’t announce their relationship to the world and managed to keep it private for some time, Rollins’ ex-girlfriend Leighla Schultz exposed the couple, which led to the two making their relationship public.While Rollins’ private pictures were leaked, some images with Zahra were also released on the internet, which led to a massive turn of events in Rollins’ dating life. The couple soon broke up, and Zahra was further released by WWE, marking the end of their short run as a couple.#1. Sarah AlesandrelliAfter his relationship with Schreiber, Seth Rollins began dating Sarah Alesandrelli back in 2018. While the couple was seen at numerous WWE events together, their relationship didn’t last long, and Rollins began to like Becky Lynch around the same time.This marked the end of their relationship on a very private note, and the Visionary’s life with Becky Lynch changed everything for him. Rollins has been very vocal about his life with Lynch and their daughter Roux, and fans around the world have also named them as one of the greatest wrestling couples in history. Time will tell what WWE has in store for the couple on TV in the future.