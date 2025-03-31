3 words that will haunt John Cena forever

WWE Universe is preparing to say goodbye to John Cena, who will retire later this year as an active competitor. After more than 25 years in the industry, Cena has made his name as one of the greatest all-around pro wrestlers ever. The rocky rise to the veteran's current status on top also brought fear in the 16-time World Champion, caused by just three words.

Big Match John has wrestled just over 1300 matches in his career. The Cenation Leader has never claimed to be the best in-ring technician, but he has acknowledged his love-hate relationship with fans for years. Cena has been serenaded over the years with chants like "F**k you, Cena!" and "Cena sucks!" and three words that could haunt him well into retirement: "You can't wrestle!"

Cena is well aware of his in-ring skills and knows he's no Bret Hart on the mat. However, the 47-year-old clearly takes pride in his crafts, in the ring, and on the silver screen, and it's safe to say at some point, the three-word, as mentioned above, bothered The Franchise Player a bit, if not offended him or downright hurt his feelings.

Cena's opinion on the "You can't wrestle!" taunts seemed evident during tonight's explosive RAW episode opener with Cody Rhodes. The Undisputed WWE Champion bragged that no crowd had chanted those three words to him, which triggered John to return to the ring. The Hollywood star quickly took a swing at his WrestleMania 41 opponent, but the frustration and recklessness back-fired as Cody ducked and nailed CrossRhodes.

The American Nightmare then celebrated as fans chanted his name. John Cena, now flat on his back, looked up at Cody Rhodes, raising the title as Michael Cole delivered an ironic line, pointing to how Rhodes is not afraid of showing who he really is, a jab at the heel Cena, who could be forever haunted by three words: "You can't wrestle!"

Triple H reacts to Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena angle

Triple H has praised John Cena and Cody Rhodes for their WrestleMania 41 rivalry, which continued after tonight's RAW opener. WWE's Chief Content Officer took to X/Twitter to react to Cody laying Cena out.

"Statement: Made @CodyRhodes," Triple H wrote.

After tonight, John Cena is advertised for RAW after WrestleMania on April 21, then SmackDown later that week, Backlash on May 10, Saturday Nights Main Event on May 24, then additional dates for the blue brand on May 30, June 6, June 13, and June 20.

